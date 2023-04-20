Worcester police report first homicide of the year after shooting victim dies

A man found shot in the front seat of a car in Worcester has died from his injuries, marking the city’s first homicide this year, police said.
Worcester police announced the death of the victim, a 24-year-old Worcester resident, in a statement Thursday. The man has not been identified.
“The male victim injured in the shooting that occurred on April 9 on Dorchester Street has died from his injuries,” police said.
On April 9, at around 1:23 a.m., officers responded a ShotSpotter activation on Dorchester Street, police said. Upon arrival, police located a parked Infiniti and “observed a male gunshot victim in the front seat,” the statement said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.
Advertisement
On that day, police arrested Izaiha Quintal, 20, of Worcester, in connection with the incident, officials said. Quintal was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and misleading a police investigation, authorities said.
Quintal pleaded not guilty at his arraignment April 10. He was determined to be dangerous at a dangerousness hearing Tuesday and was ordered held without bail, according to court records.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.