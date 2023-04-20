$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) — Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game April 16, 2010. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.