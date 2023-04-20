Abortion divides 2024 candidates and confounds many within the GOP

The ruling last summer encapsulated a 50-year push by Republicans to overturn Roe and was viewed initially by many Republican politicians and activists as a seismic policy and cultural win. Conservative lawyers cheered what they long viewed as a bad ruling in Roe, and Republican politicians issued hundreds of statements praising the court. But in the aftermath, it has become a political headache.

Among Republican strategists and candidates looking to the 2024 presidential primary, abortion has become the trickiest political issue and a divisive one internally for the party, according to GOP officials, campaign strategists, donors, and others involved.

When Republican donors arrived at the Four Seasons in Nashville last weekend, they were handed a polling memo written by former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway with a startling statistic: Eighty percent of voters disagreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson last year overturning Roe v. Wade.

Advertisement

For example, Republican National Committee officials plan to argue that the issue was one of the biggest reasons the party did not perform as well as expected in the 2022 midterms, and some of the party’s leaders are meeting frequently about how to deal with the issue, according to people with knowledge of a post-mortem report the committee is preparing. Like some others in this article, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe conversations on sensitive issues.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

In recent weeks, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill behind closed doors that would ban abortions after six weeks, when many women don’t know they are pregnant. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has privately circulated polling to candidates that shows the American public broadly supports a 15-week ban — and she has privately expressed concerns about a six-week ban.

Former president Donald Trump has barely spoken about the issue, telling advisers that he believes it is a difficult one for Republicans and not something he should focus his time on. His campaign did not directly answer whether Trump agreed with the six-week ban in Florida or what policies he would support nationally but instead said Trump believes the issue should be left up to individual states. ‘’States’ rights,’’ Trump has said privately when advisers have floated the issue, adding his assessment that they should not talk about it.

Advertisement

‘’President Donald J. Trump believes that the Supreme Court, led by the three Justices which he supported, got it right when they ruled this is an issue that should be decided at the State level,’’ Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. ‘’Republicans have been trying to get this done for 50 years, but were unable to do so. President Trump, who is considered the most pro-life President in history, got it done. He will continue these policies when reelected to the White House. Like President Reagan before him, President Trump supports exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.’’

Asked again directly whether Trump agreed or disagreed with the law DeSantis signed, the campaign did not respond.

In elections held since Roe was overturned, Americans have overwhelmingly voted to support abortion rights, including in Republican-led states such as Kansas and Kentucky.

In the 2022 midterms — which by historical standards should have been a rout for the party out of power, the Republicans — Democrats overperformed, driving high turnout among women and in the suburbs that allowed the party to narrowly hold the majority in the US Senate, lose the House by only a handful of seats, win key governors’ races, and flip a few state legislatures. Exit polls showed that in several states, voters named abortion as their most important issue.

Advertisement

In an off-year state Supreme Court judicial race in Wisconsin, the Democrats’ choice prevailed in a blowout this month — a victory that may signal that abortion remains salient among voters and is likely to still be top of mind heading into the presidential election year.

Among Republican voters, though, abortion remains a dominant issue in primary elections, when failing to oppose the practice strongly enough may harm a candidate’s chances.

Abortion opponents were frustrated when Trump chose not to mention abortion in his November speech announcing his candidacy for president, despite the role he played in reshaping the Supreme Court. During a donor retreat in Nashville last weekend, Trump did not mention the issue at all in private meetings, according to audio and attendees.

‘’His silence spoke very loudly to the pro-life movement,’’ said Kristan Hawkins, president of the national antiabortion group Students for Life. ‘’We were pretty disappointed.’’