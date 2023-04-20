With firms racing to compete on AI, apply the policy brakes now

Scott Kirsner’s recent Innovation Economy column about the growth opportunities of generative artificial intelligence illustrates precisely why we need to pause the development of AI and establish a regulatory framework for its oversight (“Boston needs to get smarter about artificial intelligence,” Business, April 12). The competitive forces driving the rapid development of these large language models are just too great to expect any company, or any region, to independently constrain itself.

Meanwhile, the developers themselves are calling for regulation. They readily admit that they don’t fully understand how these models work and that they could cause serious harm. We need societal input to ensure both public safety and fair access to the benefits of these models. The European Union and China have already begun to implement such regimens. The Future of Life Institute has proposed a credible policy framework, and there is legislation in Congress now to create a public oversight entity.