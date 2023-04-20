The Sackler family is not a monolith. The name should stay at Harvard.

The article “Harvard donor’s support for DeSantis angers students” (Page A1, April 13), about a gift from hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, cites previous controversies over donations to the university. The reporter writes, “Harvard has previously declined to remove the Sackler family name from campus buildings or return donations after facing pushback because of the family’s role in the national opioid crisis.”

I wish to underscore that Arthur M. Sackler, who made donations to Harvard, had nothing to do with Purdue Pharma and OxyContin. Purdue Pharma was incorporated under Mortimer and Raymond Sackler in 1991, and OxyContin was first marketed in 1996. Arthur died in 1987. He was my husband.