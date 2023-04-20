If this is ‘guidance,’ then who’s minding the Supreme Court?

Re “Clarence Thomas scandal points to need for ethics reform” (Editorial, April 16): Did Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas actually state that he ”sought guidance” from his “colleagues” to determine whether, say, gifts that included numerous trips in a private jet and on a private yacht, real estate transactions, and a half-million-dollar donation for his wife’s far-right political organization — all involving a billionaire Republican — would have to be included on his financial disclosure reports? Did the other Supreme Court justices assure him such conduct was acceptable? What did Chief Justice John Roberts have to say?

It is not hard to understand why today’s Supreme Court is held in such low regard by so many Americans.