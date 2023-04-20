Oppression is on the march, but young people are pushing back

It’s not an original statement; it’s been attributed to Dinos Christianopoulos, a Greek poet and novelist, and I’ve seen it on inspirational posters. But it’s a powerful one and apt for our times. Oppression is on the march in this country, with hate crimes of all sorts rising and book bans and censorship abounding. Women’s reproductive freedoms are being restricted more than at any time in 50 years. The LGBTQ community is facing a vile wave of new attacks. Politicians are competing to look the toughest on immigration and crime, with drastic consequences for civil liberties. Voting rights are in peril. Political violence is no longer confined to the far fringes.

Last week, Tennessee legislator Justin Jones — one of two representatives expelled by the Republican majority for leading a gun safety rally on the House floor — was reinstated by a vote of the Nashville Metropolitan Council. In victory, Jones had a message for his supporters — and, in a way, for his opponents too. “When they tried to bury us,” he told the cheering crowd, “they didn’t realize we were seeds.”

But history — the kind of history our modern-day autocrats would like to expunge — tells us that acts of oppression, even brutal ones, often contain the seeds of their own destruction. Like hardy wayside grasses, resistance movements tend to push up most forcefully on trampled ground.

They tried to bury a woman’s right to vote when they jailed and force-fed suffragists in 1909. They tried to bury integration with clubs and tear gas on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965. They tried to bury the very existence of gay Americans when they raided the Stonewall Inn in 1969 and abandoned suffering AIDS patients. In each case, determined survivors rose up from underfoot, mobilizing to expand the widening circle of rights. That reactionaries are now trying to constrict those rights is only inspiration to respond.

It’s happening already, thanks largely to young people pushing back against repressive policies. Some 27 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds voted in the 2022 election, holding back the “red wave” predicted by the punditocracy. It was the second highest turnout of young voters on record for a midterm election, according to an analysis by Tufts University. In the Wisconsin race for a decisive state supreme court seat earlier this month, young voters blazed through college campuses to galvanize support for liberal Democrat Janet Protasiewicz, who beat her conservative opponent by double digits. Youth turnout was so strong that former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker took to Twitter to blame young voters for his party’s loss. Even union organizing, derided by corporate elites as a relic of the 1930s, is sharply up among younger workers: baristas, adjunct professors, and salespeople at REI, Trader Joe’s, and cannabis shops.

If demographics are destiny, there’s more trouble ahead for the oppressors. The most recent national survey of voters under age 30 conducted by Harvard University found that beyond inflation — an issue that cut across party lines in 2022 — the top concerns of young people are abortion rights, protecting democracy, gun control, and climate change. In other words, issues of equality, freedom, justice, and harmony with nature. Each one of these has been targeted for attack by the country’s overreaching right wing.

On gun control, young activists have the righteous energy to match perhaps the steepest challenge of all. The young protesters at the Tennessee capital that day were responding to the mass shooting that killed three children and three adults at a Christian school last month. But every day brings reports of lives lost in the nation’s engulfing addiction to guns. Within five days this week, four young people were senselessly, maddeningly shot, one of them killed, for accidentally knocking on the wrong door, pulling into the wrong driveway, or mistaking a parked car for their own. Ten percent of gun violence victims are under age 19; guns are the leading cause of death among US children and teens. Is it any surprise that the two ousted Tennessee legislators are both under 30?

This is the season of seedlings, those improbably green fronds pushing out of last year’s leaves toward the light. Spring inevitably calls up images of hope and renewal, but the activism of these young people is no metaphor. They know the lesson of history: With enough nurturing, dedication, and love, you can’t keep a good seed down.

