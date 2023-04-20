Before they hit the road, Red Sox thrash Twins in series finale

The Red Sox are leaving Boston with a series win after a convincing 11-5 victory over the Twins Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Tanner Houck turned in the longest start of his career, going seven innings and racking up seven strikeouts.

Houck’s command has been a question mark despite his elite stuff. In his three starts leading up to Thursday, the righthander walked seven batters in 14 innings. He walked four in his most recent performance against the Angels, in which he lasted just four innings.