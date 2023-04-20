Boston College upsets Syracuse in women’s college lacrosse, claims co-ACC regular-season title

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Fifth-ranked Boston College women’s lacrosse team stunned No. 1 Syracuse with a thrilling come-from-behind 17-16 victory to capture the ACC co-regular season championship and the top seed in the league postseason tournament that starts Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C.

The Eagles finish the regular season 13-3 with an 8-1 ACC mark for their third ACC regular season title since 2018. BC handed Syracuse its first loss of the season, snapping the Orange’s 15-game win streak. Syracuse held a five-goal lead five times during the course of the game. With 8:14 left in the contest, the Eagles scored five of the final six goals to upend the Orange. Belle Smith started the run before the dynamic duo of twin sisters Cassidy and Courtney Weeks were up to their clutch antics, as the Weeks combined for three of the goals. Cassidy’s second goal tied the game, 16-16, before Smith found Mckenna Davis for the game winner.