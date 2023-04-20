Boston College upsets Syracuse in women’s college lacrosse, claims co-ACC regular-season title

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Fifth-ranked Boston College women’s lacrosse team stunned No. 1 Syracuse with a thrilling come-from-behind 17-16 victory to capture the ACC co-regular season championship and the top seed in the league postseason tournament that starts Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C.
The Eagles finish the regular season 13-3 with an 8-1 ACC mark for their third ACC regular season title since 2018. BC handed Syracuse its first loss of the season, snapping the Orange’s 15-game win streak. Syracuse held a five-goal lead five times during the course of the game. With 8:14 left in the contest, the Eagles scored five of the final six goals to upend the Orange. Belle Smith started the run before the dynamic duo of twin sisters Cassidy and Courtney Weeks were up to their clutch antics, as the Weeks combined for three of the goals. Cassidy’s second goal tied the game, 16-16, before Smith found Mckenna Davis for the game winner.
Ryan Smith then came away with the most important draw control of the game to help BC run out the clock. The Eagles outscored the Orange in the final frame, 7-2, ending the contest on a 9-3 run going back to the 3:10 mark of the third quarter. Davis scored a career-high four goals with one helper for five points. Belle Smith stepped up in the second half, having a hand in seven of the team’s 11 second-half goals. The junior midfielder scored all of her season-high seven points in the final two periods. Kayla Martello scored four goals in the contest, while Jenn Medjid registered a hat trick with three goals and a helper for four points. Courtney Weeks netted two scores and a team-best three helpers, equaling five points. Shea Dolce stopped 12 shots for her second game of the season with 10 or more saves.
