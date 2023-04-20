‘That is on us’: Boston Marathon organizer responds to incident involving police, racially diverse running clubs

“We know what the Boston Marathon means to our communities; it is very personal to so many of you,” Fleming said in a statement. “However, this year, we know that we did not deliver on our promise to make it a great day for everyone.”

Jack Fleming, president and CEO of the organization, said the BAA met Wednesday night with members of the Pioneers Run Crew and TrailblazHers Run Co., “two of Boston’s premier clubs for BIPOC runners.” Members of the clubs were cheering near Heartbreak Hill on Monday when a large group of Newton police officers blocked the spectators from interacting with runners.

The Boston Athletic Association said Thursday that it did not deliver on its promise to make the Boston Marathon a great day for everyone, three days after videos surfaced of a police interaction with racially diverse spectators.

Advertisement

Fleming said members from the two running groups shared concerns that they were not given the chance to enjoy the day and celebrate their friends and family.

“That is on us,” Fleming said. “It is our job, and we need to do better to create an environment that is welcoming and supportive of the BIPOC communities at the marathon.”

The Newton Police Department previously said that it responded three times to requests from the BAA to keep the group members from obstructing runners on the course. The BAA had not specifically addressed the incident or answered questions about how many times it called police for other similar incidents during the race.

Multiple runners and spectators told the Globe it was “incredibly common” for spectators to enter the course and interact with runners. Members of the two running groups said they felt singled out for engaging in the same type of behavior as others.

Fleming also said the BAA relies on the support and services of the eight cities and towns along the Marathon course.

Advertisement

“We could not do it without the first responders and law enforcement agencies across 26.2 miles that is necessary at an event of this scale,” he said in the statement. “We ask for everyone’s support as we move forward to improve the event for generations to come.”





Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.