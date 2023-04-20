Boston University product Jake Oettinger heads home to Minnesota as Stars’ go-to playoff goalie

As for what the Boston University product drafted 27th overall in 2017 following his freshman season with the Terriers does on the ice between the pipes, DeBoer and the Stars have no worries.

“I’m just trying to manage his bank account, and make sure he’s not buying a couple hundred tickets to every game there,” DeBoer said. “At some point, you can’t buy everyone in Minnesota a ticket to come watch you play.”

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger grew up about 30 miles from the Wild’s arena in St. Paul, Minn., so Dallas coach Pete DeBoer spoke with him about that even before the start of the first-round playoff series that takes him home for Games 3 and 4. The coach’s message to his 24-year-old goaltender was simple.

“He has that character to be a dominant goalie, and he wants the spotlight,” veteran Dallas center Tyler Seguin said. “So that gives you a lot of confidence.”

Oettinger’s last playoff game at the Wild’s home arena was as a high school freshman in 2014, when his team lost in the Class AA state championship game. But in his three regular-season starts as a pro not far from his hometown of Lakeview, Minn., he has won twice and had a 2-1 shootout loss.

This postseason series is tied at a game apiece after opening at Dallas. Game 3 is Friday night at Xcel Energy Center, where plenty of folks will be cheering for the 6-foot-5 goalie in the opposing net who will do his best to treat his first NHL playoff game there like any other game.

“The only difference is I could drive home between games if I wanted to, but I’m going to treat it like I’m in Calgary or Colorado or Seattle or whatever,” he said. “Just happy that (family and friends) get to come and get to experience it with me.”

Oettinger left BU after his third season ended and made his NHL debut during the 2020 playoffs played in a Canadian bubble because of the pandemic, entering two games as the Stars made it to the Stanley Cup Final. He was their No. 1 goalie by the time they made it back to the playoffs as a wild-card team last year; he had 272 saves in the first round against Calgary, with 64 of those coming in an astonishing Game 7 performance before the Flames got the series-clinching goal in overtime.

DeBoer is in his first season with the Stars, but saw that impressive playoff performance by Oettinger last May.

“Then when you get to know Jake and work with him like I did this year, you can see how he’s able to do that. He really has a competitiveness to him where he can rise to the occasion,” said DeBoer.

Oettinger already has 68 saves in more than 151 minutes in the first two games of this series. He stopped 45 shots in the 3-2 double-overtime loss in Game 1, then had 23 saves in the Stars’ 7-3 win on Wednesday night.

Only two NHL goalies have had more than Oettinger’s 340 saves through their first nine playoff starts. Jonas Hiller had 358 for Anaheim in 2009, and Olaf Kölzig had 349 for Washington from 1995-98.