As coach, Mike Connolly has a winning pitch for Bridgewater-Raynham baseball

The Trojans (7-1), ranked ninth in this week’s Globe Top 20, are playing entertaining baseball and loving every second they have with a tight-knit squad.

Bridgewater-Raynham has won games in each of the following ways this spring: by double digits (four times), a no-hitter, and a walkoff grand slam (when trailing by 3 runs).

“This group of guys is amazing,” junior Jack Ritchie said. “Every single pitch, they bring the energy.”

At the center of it all is second-year coach Mike Connolly, who returned to his alma mater after a wrapping up a six-year professional playing career with the San Francisco Giants in 2018. While drawing from those experiences, Connolly is making an impact at B-R.

“I’m just trying to get the winning mentality back into high school sports,” Connolly said. “Work for everything; you’re not given anything.”

Connolly (Class of 2010) attended Bridgewater-Raynham as a junior and senior after his transfer from Cardinal Spellman. After three years at the University of Maine, Connolly was drafted by the Giants in 2013.

“He’s a young guy, so he knows the new game,” senior Cam Morrison said. “I’ve seen him when he was going up through the minor leagues. I saw him when he was here at B-R when I was young. It’s been special.”

Morrison said Connolly tells the Trojans stories about facing players who are now stars in the majors, like Pete Alonso, during his playing career. He uses his experiences and knowledge from playing the game professionally to teach his players lessons and help them understand specific situations.

“I’ve definitely matured as a player with my baseball IQ from just talking to him and having conversations when situations come up, asking ‘what should I have done here?’ Morrison said. “And he’ll tell me what he saw and what he thinks I should be doing.”

As a former pitcher, Connolly emphasizes with his pitchers the importance of getting strike one, limiting walks, and letting their defense help them out. Ritchie exemplified that Tuesday against Dartmouth, firing a no-hitter and needing just two strikeouts to do it.

Contributors come from everywhere at B-R: there are players like Ritchie, who missed all of last season with an elbow injury and is emerging as a force on the mound. There is junior Ben DiFilippo, who couldn’t walk a year ago due to nerve damage and is now back suiting up behind the plate. And there’s also senior captain Casey Wensley, who lost his baseball-loving stepfather in December and is dedicating this season to him.

In addition, there are many returning contributors who are aiming to make a run in the postseason. In 2022, the Trojans (17-5) earned the No. 9 seed in the Division 1 tournament but were eliminated by top seeded Franklin in the quarterfinals.

“All the returners know that feeling of losing to Franklin in the Elite 8,” Morrison said. “All these guys know how we can play together and if we just keep our energy up and stick with our approaches. I think that we have a good shot this year.”

Luke Barry and Evan Samsel have stepped up on the mound for the Trojans, with Barry also making a big impact at the plate and at shortstop. DH Owen King and center fielder Kevin Doyle, alongside Morrison in the heart of the order, have provided key hits early in the year for the Trojans, who scored 51 runs across their first four games.

“We’re always picking each other up when something’s wrong,” Ritchie said. “It’s a great group to be around on and off the field.”

Extra bases

▪ Three weeks into the season, the 15 undefeated teams left in EMass are: Franklin (6-0), Milton (7-0), Chelmsford (4-0), Westford (6-0), Natick (4-0), Winchester (7-0), Masconomet (5-0), Seekonk (7-0), Bellingham (7-0), Newton South (5-0), Weston (4-0), English High (5-0), Hamilton-Wenham (4-0), Shawsheen (5-0), and Mystic Valley (6-0).

▪ Bourne earned its first win at Dighton-Rehoboth since the 1970s on Monday with a 13-4 win. Jack Ferreria went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Ryan Sullivan struck out seven batters across five innings for the victory . . . Newton South picked up its first win in 11 years over crosstown rival Newton North on Wednesday with a 5-4 victory. Noah Gonzalez delivered the walkoff single . . . Duxbury senior Nicholas Ayres continued his power surge with a walkoff grand slam in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over Braintree. A Maine commit, Ayres has four home runs in seven games, including a pair of grand slams. Duxbury is 6-1.

▪ Mansfield junior pitcher Connor Curtis is raising money for pediatric cancer, donating money for each strikeout he has this season. The K’s for a Cause with Connor has raised $750 so far and Curtis is aiming to reach 60 strikeouts. On Monday, the righthander threw a complete game shutout with six punch outs as the Hornets earned a 1-0 win over B-R.

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 11 North Andover at No. 7 Westford, 1 p.m. — North Andover had an impressive win over BC High Thursday, while Westford is off to a 6-0 start as these Division 1 contenders meet for an intriguing nonleague tilt.

Monday, No. 18 BC High at No. 12 St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m. — After navigating difficult nonleague schedules during April break, these Catholic Conference powers search for a much-needed league win in Danvers.

Wednesday, No. 8 Natick at No. 4 Milton, 4 p.m. — Both teams have dominated so far with sparkling run differentials as they meet for a Bay State Conference showdown.

Wednesday, No. 4 Central Catholic at No. 10 Andover, 4 p.m. — Early season supremacy is up for grabs in this Merrimack Valley Conference matchup featuring two of the state’s best pitching staffs.

Thursday, No. 16 Plymouth North at No. 19 Duxbury, 4 p.m. — Duxbury has been an early season surprise; Plymouth North continues to be the class of the Patriot League.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.



