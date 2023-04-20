EMass baseball: At the plate and on the mound, Chelmsford’s Matt Stuart headlines Players of the Week

Jack Cropper and Sean Dittmeier, Norwood — The senior pitchers combined for a dominant 16-strikeout no-hitter in Monday’s 5-0 win over Braintree as the Northeastern-bound Cropper fanned 10 batters in four innings before Dittmeier followed with six punch outs in three innings.

Rudy Gately, King Philip — The Bowdoin-bound senior displayed his hitting and pitching prowess this week, driving in four runs in Friday’s 8-2 win over Foxborough before firing a one-hitter with six strikeouts in Tuesday’s 9-0 win over Bishop Feehan.

Ian LaForest, Waltham — With three hits, five RBIs, and a pair of stolen bases across two games, the senior center fielder continued his torrid start by raising his average to .600 with seven RBIs and seven stolen bases in four games.