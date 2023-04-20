How do the top playoff seeds fare in the postseason? Across the four men’s pro leagues, it can vary.

“It’s been a magical season so far,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We know the hardest part is ahead of us and we’re looking forward to that grind.”

The best team in the league all season, the Bruins locked up the No. 1 seed, guaranteeing home ice throughout the playoffs. Of course, they had larger goals, with their eyes on the Stanley Cup.

As soon as the Bruins made history last month, clinching the Presidents’ Trophy before going on to set NHL records for wins and points in a season, they were reminded that history was also against them.

It’s considered a curse that only eight of the 36 teams that have won the Presidents’ Trophy since it was introduced in 1985 have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. And when Patrice Bergeron missed Game 1 of the Bruins’ first-round series against the Florida Panthers, that curse crept back into the forefront.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

But the top teams in the NHL are far more likely to reach the Stanley Cup Final than they are to make an early exit. Going back to 1980, when the league expanded the playoff field to 16 teams, 16 of the 42 top seeds went on to reach the Finals and 10 won it all. Only seven lost in the first round.

Advertisement

Despite the NHL’s reputation for unpredictability in the playoffs, of the four major American men’s sports, the one that historically has been most likely to have its top teams eliminated early is baseball.

Major League Baseball didn’t expand its playoff field to eight teams until 1995, and with first-round series lasting just five games, upsets have been common.

Last year’s Dodgers were a prime example. They finished 111-51 in the regular season but lost, three games to one, in their Division Series against the Padres, who won just 89 regular-season games.

Advertisement

Asked about the stunning loss, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts could only say “Shock factor, very high. Disappointment, very high. It’s crushing.”

Crushing, but not necessarily uncommon.

Since 1995, 12 of 31 teams that finished the regular season with the best overall record (including four seasons in which two teams were tied) were knocked out in their first playoff series. At 37.5 percent, that far exceeds the first-round-exit frequency in the NFL (29.3 percent), NHL (16.7 percent), and NBA (7.7 percent).

No matter the sport, the regular season and playoffs are two separate entities. Regular-season success might be an indicator of playoff success, but it’s never a guarantee.

In baseball, the best regular-season teams are almost just as likely to be one-and-done in the playoffs (37.5 percent) as they are to reach the World Series (41.9 percent). Fifteen No. 1s have reached the World Series (39.3 percent), and eight have won it (23.2 percent).

Playoff success by top overall seeds MLB data from 1995 to present; NFL from 1975; NHL from 1980; NBA from 1984. League Lost first round Reached Championship Lost Championship Won Championship MLB 37.5% 41.9% 21.9% 25.0% NFL 29.3% 57.0% 19.0% 38.0% NHL 16.7% 38.1% 14.3% 23.8% NBA 7.7% 51.3% 10.3% 41.0% SOURCE : sports-reference.com

The only league in which the first-round failure rate is comparable is the NFL.

Since 1978, the NFL playoffs have included at least 10 teams. The NFL uses a single-elimination format, making the outcomes inherently more volatile.

Over that span, 58 teams have finished the regular season with the best record (including ties); 17 top seeds have lost in the Divisional Round (29.3 percent), failing to win a game after earning a first-round bye. However, 33 reached the Super Bowl (56.9 percent), and 22 won it (37.9 percent).

Advertisement

Last year, the Chiefs and Eagles tied for the best record in the NFL at 14-3, and both teams reached the Super Bowl. It was the fifth time since 2013 that the top teams from each conference reached the championship game.

By the same token, in 2021, the Packers finished with the best record in the league (13-4) and the Titans finished with the best record in the AFC (12-5). Neither team won a playoff game. It was the fourth time since 2008 that neither top seed made it out of the Divisional Round.

In the NBA, typically the top teams reach the Finals. The league has used its current 16-team format since 1984. From 1984-2002, the first round was a best-of-five series.

Over that span, there have been 39 No. 1 overall seeds and 23 of them have reached the Finals (41 percent). Sixteen of those teams won the title (30.8 percent).

A top overall seed losing in the first round is rare in the NBA. Only three have been upset in the opening round.

Thirteen No. 1 seeds (16.7 percent) have lost in the second round while 20 (25.6 percent) have lost in the conference finals.

Since 1979-80, the NHL has used a 16-team format.

Over that span, there have been 84 No. 1 seeds and 24 have reached the Stanley Cup Finals (28.6). Thirteen of them won the Stanley Cup (15.5 percent).

The last time the NBA’s No. 1 seed lost in the first round was in 2012 when the 76ers beat the Bulls in six games — and that was because catastrophe struck.

Advertisement

The Bulls won 50 games that year on the strength of reigning MVP Derrick Rose. But in Game 1 of the playoffs, Rose tore an ACL, and without their centerpiece, the Bulls weren’t the same machine that rolled in the regular season.

This year, the Bucks could be in a similar situation. They clinched the league’s best record, and went into the playoffs as arguably the hottest team in the league. But when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a lower-back contusion in Game 1, they faced the fragile reality of postseason misfortune.

Even if the Bucks fall in the first round, it would be an example of an extreme circumstance leading to an unlikely result. Generally in the NBA, talent outweighs luck — but it always helps to have both.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.