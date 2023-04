James Harden tossed, Joel Embiid almost thrown out as 76ers push Nets to brink

With James Harden having been ejected in the third quarter for another groin shot and Embiid not looking like his usual dominant self, Maxey took over the offense and scored 8 straight points, turning a 5-point deficit into a 99-96 lead on his 3-pointer.

Tyrese Maxey made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44 seconds left for the 76ers, who can sweep their way into the second round with a victory Saturday in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid, limping throughout the game and perhaps lucky not to have been ejected for kicking a Nets player in the groin area, blocked a potential tying basket with 8.8 seconds left and the 76ers beat the Nets, 102-97, Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series at New York.

Spencer Dinwiddie made one free throw, then appeared to have a path to the basket for a tying layup before Embiid rose up and swatted it. P.J. Tucker made a free throw to make it 100-97, and the Nets turned it over on their next possession.

Maxey scored 25 points and Harden had 21 for the 76ers. Embiid shot just 5 for 13 but had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges scored 26 points and Dinwiddie had 20 for the Nets, who have lost nine straight playoff games and are on the verge of being swept for the second straight year. Cam Johnson scored 17 points.

Embiid went to the locker room for treatment after checking out in the first quarter, then was limping multiple times later.

The 76ers might’ve been lucky he was still in the game at that point.

Nets fans loudly booed the decision not to eject him for kicking his leg up toward Nic Claxton’s groin in the first quarter and those not in the arena took to social media to ask why he wasn’t, as Golden State’s Draymond Green was for stepping on Sacramento’'s Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of their series. Green was suspended for Game 3.