Lexington boys’ volleyball rallies for five-set win over Winchester in ALS One semifinals

Host Winchester kept fighting back, but in the end it was Lexington’s senior leadership taking over the final set to lock up a 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9 victory in the ALS One Tournament semifinal.

WINCHESTER — Pushed to a fifth set and without momentum, the Lexington boys’ volleyball team played its best volleyball.

“We haven’t won here in five or six years, so that meant a lot to the guys,”Lexington coach Jane Bergin said. “This is a great group of kids inside and out. They really strove to be better each point. They’re scrappy, they fight hard, they love working together. I’m really proud of the guys, they really dug in today.”

Advertisement

Lexington will play St. John’s Shrewsbury in Friday’s final at 11:30 a.m.

Senior Matteo Luciani mashed 15 kills, junior Jack Fan dished out 25 assists along with four blocks, and sophomore Ale Luciani added 10 service points.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

But down the stretch, it was Tammer time. Senior Tammer Haddad racked up five kills and a block in the fourth set, adding a kill and a block in the fifth to keep the momentum for the ninth-ranked Minutemen (4-2) and help them finish.

“A lot of their blocks, they set the block early, so I could see where they were before I went up,” Haddad said. “I got a lot of tips, not necessarily strong hits, but I could see where the block was, so even if the set wasn’t great, I could put it somewhere the block wasn’t.”

Matteo Luciani rose for three kills in the final set as well, ensuring that Lexington would keep control.

“I think it’s one of the best fights I’ve seen since I’ve played for the program,” he said. “We had our ups and down . . . I think it’s really good that we came back and learned from what we did wrong a few weeks ago [in a five-set loss to Wayland] and won the fifth set by quite a margin that showed what we can do.”

Advertisement

This was the first year Lexington participated in the tournament. Bergin said the team made the decision to join it last year, to support her “dear friend and neighbor” John Fleming, the Winchester coach.

Fleming started the tournament after Rick Marks, the father of former Winchester player Phillip Marks, died of ALS in 2018. His own father passed away as well.

“The kids from the four teams, they might not have a direct connection, but by walking around in [ALS One] shirts when they go back to their communities and people are seeing that… I’m sure it means something to them. It means the world to me, to [St. John’s Shrewsbury coach] Dan [Seaver] I’m sure, to the Marks family, and so on.

From left, Debbie Seaver, mother of St. John's Shrewsbury coach Dan Seaver and friend Karen Oliveri cheer on the victory over Malden in the April Break ALS One Tournament. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In the first semifinal, St. John’s Shrewsbury dispatched Malden, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13.

Seaver, whose father Paul died of ALS, brought his team to Winchester two years ago and again in 2023 to support the cause.

“It’s just awesome,” he said. “It was great to raise some money [two years ago], it’s even better now. Four teams, continue to see it grow, more people find out about it, more people donating to help find a cure for this disease.”

Senior Matt Deeley struck for eight kills, and sophomores Franny McGonagle and Phillip Vignaly contributed four apiece. Junior Suraj Marla amassed 13 assists.

Advertisement

“I can set to so many different people because everyone got so much better,” Marla said of the team’s depth. “I can run any play I want with different kinds of people and different kinds of hits, so it gives me options.”

Link: https://twitter.com/aj_traub/status/1649065094565822464?s=20

The No. 11 Pioneers (7-1) lost to Malden in the first round of the tournament last spring, so this was a redemptive win.

“It all starts in the beginning, how our team is doing energy-wise,” said junior Eric Barcelos, who notched a pair of kills and four blocks. “If we all come together, have that great energy as a team we can execute, and I think we can take on any team in the state, to be honest.”





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.