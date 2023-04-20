Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse stays grounded, shoots past Wellesley in Players Cup

“Our guys are aggressive,” L-S coach Brian Vona said. “Sometimes in a great way; sometimes, we’re not smart with it. We gave them a lot of early opportunities.”

Winning just 14 of 21 attempts at the faceoff X, the sixth-ranked Warriors were able to dominate ground balls and the turnover battle in doubling up 12th-ranked Wellesley, 12-6, in a Coaches Cup semifinal at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional, earning a shot at defending their title on Saturday.

The Warriors (5-1) surrendered an early goal to Wellesley’s Henry Laudano at 1:47 before scoring three straight to close out the quarter and open up a 4-1 lead on the first of senior Van Tanguay’s three goals at 2:40 of the second.

Tanguay, who converted all three of his shots on goal, scored again to halt a brief shift in favor of the Raiders (4-1) at 9:38 of the second, making it a 5-3 game. He also opened scoring for the Warriors 1:04 into the third quarter for a 7-3 edge.

“It helps in practice to find the gaps and see the holes in the defense,” Tanguay said. “My teammates fed me the ball when I was in the gaps and I just let it rip.”

Lincoln-Sudbury’s poles, including Kevin Abair, Drew Laguerre and Scott Wolin, along with attacks Tanguay, Ryan Berkel (3 goals, 2 assists) and Ryan Dooley, were able to continuously press Wellesley’s primary ball handlers in transition and minimize the impact of Alex Dimnaku’s dominance on the draw.

Matt Malone made 17 saves for Wellesley, seven in the third quarter alone to keep his team afloat. Jesse Rich had eight stops for the Warriors.