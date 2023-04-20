Wake-up call for Bruins: It's not the regular season anymore

The fans were certainly feeling it. Already up 1-0 in this first-round series playoff against the Panthers, they came alive, barely able to contain their glee, or their confidence. Waving their yellow towels with abandon, belting out their a cappella version of Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer” with gusto, they were living it up.

I mean, that’s what the Bruins have done all year, right?

Brad Marchand had just turned TD Garden into an open-air party, a shorthanded and much-needed late second-period goal matching the one the Panthers had scored about 10 minutes earlier. With that, the Bruins were back in the game. As if following the script this team has written all season, Marchand did his part to erase some early jitters and sloppy play, putting his team on the launching pad and poised to explode to another winning finish.

And then they weren’t.

Not two minutes later, amid the last joyous syllable of the song’s chorus, the Panthers scored again. And while Eric Staal’s wrister turned the TD volume off just as decidedly as Marchand’s goal had turned it up, what followed after that was even worse. The Bruins couldn’t turn it up again, going straight downhill instead, briefly tying the score one more time but ultimately landing on the wrong end of a 6-3 final score, on the losing end of a game marred by too many fights, too many mistakes, too many turnovers and too many penalties to allow any chance of recovery.

The NHL playoffs, you cruel and unpredictable beast, returning once again to remind any team at any time just how different the postseason is from the regular season, with the intensity infused in every shift, the stakes that ride on every pass, and the price that is paid for every mistake.

“They were a little hungrier than us,” defenseman Hampus Lindholm admitted.

“That’s it, that’s playoff hockey,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “This whole thing is a roller coaster.

“There’s ups and downs in every series, that’s a playoff series. We have to turn the page and we know we got to be better … We still haven’t played our best hockey.”

The Bruins who skated their way around the TD Garden ice Wednesday night were an unrecognizable facsimile of the team that ruled the regular season, doing all the wrong things at all the wrong times. Where was the team that kept its poise and composure against any and all adversity, that relied on a locker room full of veteran leaders to maintain the process, that worked from a roster so deep in talent it made for matchup nightmares for opponents? The 15 giveaways alone were enough to stamp this as one of the ugliest games the Bruins played all year.

Patrice Bergeron, you can’t come back soon enough.

“I think the number one lesson you learn is how hard it is to win in the playoffs,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “Florida did a good job and had a really good game plan. We’ve got to look at the tape and get better. I thought our work effort was there, but our execution wasn’t great.

“In the third period our game got away from us. For a team that’s been really good in the third period for a long time it’s an opportunity for us to learn and grow from that.”

As if there’s any other choice but to turn the page and move on, which, to be fair, is another characteristic the Bruins have shown this year. As McAvoy saw it, “I think adversity is good, we’ve faced it all year long and it’s good to have it early in the playoffs.”

Rarely did they face a game like this, though, never taking a lead, always clawing back, but this time getting no help from the puck gods (McAvoy hit the crossbar early in the third) or the opposing goalie. Where Alex Lyon all but gifted them a goal in Game 1 when his glove couldn’t hang onto to a long Marchand blast, the goalie rewarded Florida coach Paul Maurice’s decision to stick with him, making multiple stone cold stops across the first two periods, none bigger than twitch 16.1 seconds left in the second. After emerging playoff star Tyler Bertuzzi had tied the game at 2, Pavel Zacha had a great chance in front of the net, only to be thwarted by Lyon.

They skated into the second intermission tied at 2, and when they retook the ice to finish out the run of 4-on-4 play, it took Florida only 22 seconds to take a 3-2 lead. They won the faceoff, never gave up possession, and fought (literally, at times) their way to the unexpected road win.

“They played really hard,” Marchand said. “They played very desperate. We need to be better. We have to be better at playing a good 60 [minutes]. We haven’t done it yet.

“We knew it was going to be a hard series, not one we expected to walk through.”

And then, he added another dose of sobering truth: “They play well at home, so we have to be ready. We have to forget about this one and start regrouping. If we don’t bring our best game it’s going to be a tough trip.”

