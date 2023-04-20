Maple Leafs turn tables on Lightning with a rout of their own in Game 2 of first-round series

Morgan Rielly tied a franchise record with four assists in Game 2. Auston Matthews had two assists for the Maple Leafs, whose stars stepped up. Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves after being pulled in Tuesday’s 7-3 loss.

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, William Nylander added a goal and an assist, and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Toronto, which was routed in Game 1, 7-3.

John Tavares had his first playoff hat trick and the Maple Leafs rebounded from a poor playoff start with a lopsided 7-2 victory over the Lightning on Thursday night in Toronto to even their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Ian Cole and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning, who were without injured defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has played every minute of Lightning postseason action since 2020, allowed seven goals on 35 shots.

The series shifts to Tampa, where Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series are scheduled for Saturday and Monday.

Kreider again leads Rangers

Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals in a three-goal second period and the Rangers stunned the Devils, 5-1, in Newark, N.J., to a take a 2-0 lead on the road in their Eastern Conference series.

Kreider has four goals in two games.

Patrick Kane added a goal and two assists and fellow trade deadline acquisition Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the second straight game as the Rangers again had their way with the young Devils.

Kaapo Kakko also scored and Adam Fox added two more assists to give him six in two games. Igor Shesterkin had a relatively easy night, making 21 saves.

Erik Haula scored for New Jersey, which has been outscored 10-2 after going 3-0-1 in the regular season against New York. Vitek Vanecek finished with 26 saves in a game that got one-sided and chippy late.

Referee Wes McCauley and Frederick L’Ecuyer sent five players from each team to the locker room with 6:40 left.

The best-of-seven series shifts across the Hudson River to Madison Square Garden for Saturday and Monday’s Games 3 and 4.

Teravainen injury irks Hurricanes

The Hurricanes lead their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Islanders, 2-0, but will be in New York for Friday night’s Game 3 without top-line forward Teuvo Teravainen.

Late in Game 2 on Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C., Teravainen exited with what the team described only as an upper-body injury. But when coach Rod Brind’Amour was asked about his status, he offered far more detail: the play, the cause, even the exact time after watching on replay.

On the play, with the Hurricanes on a power play, Teravainen skated in with the puck when New York’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau chopped down on his right hand as he tried to skate by. Teravainen didn’t show any immediate reaction and finished the shift before exiting with 3:29 left, then didn’t return.

“He’s out,” Brind’Amour said on Wednesday night. “He got slashed, 4:25 marker. He broke his hand. With the puck, takes the shot, the guy absolutely tomahawk chops him, absolutely. And I know we had all of the power plays, so you’re not going to make it a 5-on-3. Go take a look at the video. And he’s out for the series . . . He has to have surgery tomorrow. There you go.”

Jesse Puljujarvi was a healthy scratch for the first two games but is Brind’Amour’s likely choice to fill Teravainen’s lineup spot.