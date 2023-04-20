Matt Patricia moves on from Patriots, reportedly joins Eagles as defensive assistant

Patricia also didn’t quite seem to connect with quarterback Mac Jones, whose frustrations showed several times during games.

The Eagles gave Patricia a lifeline after his coaching career went sideways in 2022 as a first-time offensive coordinator with the Patriots. His unit finished 22nd in offensive points scored (excluding defensive and special teams scores), 27th on third down, and 32nd in the red zone while often looking disorganized and undisciplined.

Longtime Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia has found a home for 2023, joining the Eagles as a senior defensive assistant, according to reports.

Patricia had spent the last two seasons with the Patriots while being paid by the Lions, who fired him in 2020 three years into a five-year contract as head coach.

In 2021, Patricia was Belichick’s senior football adviser, and last year he served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Patricia also helped Belichick manage the salary cap and signed the team’s contracts the past two years.

Now with Patricia a free agent, he and the Patriots decided to part ways and give him a fresh start.

Patricia originally joined the Patriots in 2004 as an offensive assistant, and in time grew to be one of Bill Belichick’s most trusted coaches, elevating to defensive coordinator in 2012 until he got the Lions job in 2018.

It doesn’t appear that Patricia knows anyone directly on the Eagles staff, which is led by head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Sean Desai. But the Patriots have a good relationship with longtime Eagles executive Howie Roseman, who was college roommates with former Patriots assistant coach Jedd Fisch.

“Obviously, his résumé speaks for itself,” Sirianni said of Patricia. “He gives you a great mind in there that’s done it at the highest level, gives me another former head coach I can bounce ideas off.”

