Mookie Betts reinstated after birth of second child, may soon get try to shortstop

Betts’ wife gave birth to their second child Tuesday. He missed two games before rejoining the Dodgers ahead of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Righthander Evan Phillips was placed on the paternity list, and infielder Yonny Hernández was optioned to the team’s top farm club.

CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the paternity list Thursday and recalled righthander Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

With infielders Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor hampered by injuries, manager Dave Roberts has toyed with playing Betts at shortstop. The 30-year-old Betts, a six-time Gold Glove winner in right field, has appeared in five games at second base this season.

“It sort of depends on where we’re at, mainly Chris Taylor as far as the comfort level that we have with him playing short,” Roberts said, “and just kind of weighing the potential options.”

Gavin Lux was expected to be the team’s starting shortstop this year, but he is out for the season after hurting his right knee during spring training.