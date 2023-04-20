Northeastern introduces Priscilla Edwards as women’s basketball coach

After a year as director of basketball operations at St. Bonaventure, she was elevated to the coaching staff in 2010, when the Bonnies set another program record with a 31-4 overall record and a 14-0 record against Atlantic-10 competition.

Edwards served as an assistant coach at St. John’s from 2012-15, and as an associate head coach at Providence from 2016-21. The past two seasons, Edwards served as an assistant at Clemson and helped guide the Tigers to the WNIT Super 16 for the first time.

Advertisement

In 2015, Edwards founded PE Basketball Skill Training and Development, an organization that works with athletes at the professional level and also provides off-court development in the form of workshops for student-athletes. She has also worked with the NBA youth initiative, Jr. NBA, as a lead skills clinician.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Chancellor Ken Henderson, Jim Madigan, and Regina Sullivan for entrusting me with this program,” Edwards said. “It is an honor and privilege to serve as the leader of this program, and one that I do not take lightly. I look forward to uplifting these young women and cultivating them to be winners, scholars, and leaders on and off the court. I cannot wait to get started with Team 58!”