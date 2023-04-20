Patrice Bergeron’s availability for Game 3 an unknown as Bruins take off for Florida

Bergeron, dealing with a nagging upper-body injury, was the only player on the ice in Brighton, the others opting to rest before games Friday night and Sunday. A return, if it comes at FLA Live Arena, would boost a club in a 1-1 scrap with the Panthers. If not, Pavel Zacha would likely resume his place atop the center depth chart, and Bergeron would remain an acting assistant coach.

“He skated just now,” Montgomery said of Patrice Bergeron’s status for Games 3 and 4 against the Panthers. “So that’s obviously a real positive sign. But I haven’t talked to medical or athletic trainers about where he’s at as far as coming with us on the trip or not.”

When Bruins coach Jim Montgomery spoke on Thursday morning, before departing for Sunrise, Fla., he wasn’t sure if his captain would travel with the team for the continuation of its Eastern Conference first-round series.

“This is a human being that doesn’t get rattled,” Montgomery said. “He’s holding up great. He carries himself with — like his confidence, it gives energy to everybody else, that everything’s OK. You know what I mean.

“That’s just the way he carries himself on good days, bad days, you wouldn’t know it. So he’s in real good spirits mentally and physically. Just wishes he could be on the ice with us right now.”

Montgomery was not willing to reveal any other potential lineup changes.

The Bruins, 6-3 losers in Game 2, could use Bergeron’s steady, strong hands in the faceoff circle. They would love to have him causing confusion in the Panthers’ transition game, and helping Bruins defensemen clear the zone. All three were areas in need of help in the loss.

If Bergeron didn’t make the trip, the ever-positive Montgomery believed his team could reclaim home-ice advantage.

“Right now, I’m excited about where we’re going to go right now,” Montgomery said. “Like, we lose last night and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, the sky is falling. We’re not going to heaven, we’re going to hell.’ And to me, it’s like, here we’ve got an opportunity to get better.

“Playoffs aren’t easy. It’s not easy. But you become so much better. Your resolve, your resiliency — this is where you get tested. This is where I feel we have the right people in our dressing room to do that.”

