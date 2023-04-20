Patriots had Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in for a predraft visit. What’s up with that?

Levis’s visit came on the final day the NFL allowed prospects to visit team facilities. Each team is allowed to bring 30 prospects to its headquarters for interviews, testing, medical evaluations, and more.

In an interesting final twist to the predraft process, the Patriots hosted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a likely first-round pick, on an official visit to Gillette Stadium Wednesday, a league source confirmed.

On paper, the Patriots appear to be set at quarterback for 2023 with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, and Trace McSorley under contract. But that won’t keep them from exploring all quarterbacks available.

Levis’s visit may be just a case of the Patriots investigating a player who could be available with their 14th pick. Draft experts at ESPN, NFL Network, and The Athletic have Levis ranked as the fourth-best quarterback and have him being picked between Nos. 11-19.

The visit also may be the Patriots wanting to take a close look at a quarterback they will play against in the next year or two. Or perhaps they want to create a smokescreen for their real intentions at No. 14.

But there’s also the possibility that they are serious about taking Levis at 14, as they have investigated quarterbacks all offseason. At the Scouting Combine, the Patriots met with the agents of veteran quarterbacks and draft prospect Anthony Richardson. Last week, they signed McSorley, though to a minimum contract. Now they bring in Levis for a visit at the very end of the predraft process.

Levis’s visit adds more intrigue to the Patriots’ outlook for Jones, their 2021 first-round pick who struggled in 2022 and was at times visibly frustrated with coaches and teammates.

Amid reports that his name has been floated on the trade block this offseason, Jones worked out at the Patriots facility throughout the “dark period” of the NFL offseason, and has been in attendance this week as the team began its voluntary offseason program. When asked Tuesday about Jones, new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien responded only in generalities and said, “Everybody starts with a clean slate.”

Robert Kraft said at the owners meetings, “I’m a big fan of Mac,” but that could have been because Jones will cost the Patriots only $4.8 million over the next two seasons. The Patriots have to decide on Jones’s costly fifth-year option by next May, with a one-year guaranteed salary worth more than $20 million.

Meanwhile, the 14th pick comes with a cheap contract, plus two more years of team control — a four-year deal worth about $17 million, all guaranteed.

