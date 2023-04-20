Game 20: Twins at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Righthander Kenta Maeda is scheduled to start for Minnesota. Maeda exited his first start of the season because of arm fatigue, and then allowed eight hits and four runs in six innings during his latest outing – April 10 against the White Sox. Maeda skipped his next turn in the rotation and will enter the Thursday game with extra rest. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will try to salvage a split with the Twins Thursday afternoon after falling on Wednesday night when starter Corey Kluber was roughed up early in a 10-4 loss .

The Red Sox will counter with righthander Tanner Houck, who won his first two starts of the year, then gave up two runs on four hits in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels during a no-decision on Friday. Houck has a 1-0 record with a 2.61 ERA two career starts vs. the Twins. In his most recent meeting with Minnesota, he threw 5 ⅔ scoreless innings en route to a victory on April 16, 2022.

Lineups

TWINS (11-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kenta Maeda (0-2, 4.09 ERA)

RED SOX (9-10): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.50 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Twins vs. Houck: Carlos Correa 0-2, Joey Gallo 0-3, Nick Gordon 1-3, Ryan Jeffers 0-2, Max Kepler 1-5, Trevor Larnach 1-2, Christian Vázquez 0-1

Red Sox vs. Maeda: Christian Arroyo 2-3, Rafael Devers 2-6, Raimel Tapia 2-10, Alex Verdugo 1-3

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 8-4 this season when they hit a home run.

Notes: Joey Gallo came off the injured list Wednesday and went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run during Minnesota’s 10-4 victory. Gallo missed Minnesota’s previous 10 games because of a right intercostal strain ... The top four in the Red Sox’ batting order (Alex Verdugo, Ramiel Tapia, Justin Turner, Rafael Devers) went 0-for-16 in Wednesday’s loss ... The Red Sox were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position Wednesday ... Lefthanded reliever Richard Bleier has not allowed an earned run in eight career outings vs. the Twins (10.2 innings) ... Second baseman Enmanuel Valdez made his MLB debut for the Red Sox and went 2-for-4. Valdez became the first Red Sox player to record a hit in his first two plate appearances since Chris Carter in 2008 ... The Twins are 8-1 when scoring first ... The Red Sox travel to Milwaukee after the game and begin a three-game set Friday at 8:10 p.m.

Material from Field Level Media was included.