TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston will be a big target in the NFL Draft

That size, coupled with his raw power, make him a perfect fit for teams in search of a tree-topping pass catcher who can excel against man coverage and in the red area.

One of the most accomplished receivers of this NFL draft class, the Texas Christian standout is a physically intimidating soul, standing 6 feet 3 inches and tipping the scales at 208 pounds.

Johnston, however, believes one of his more underrated skills is his ability is to perform like a shifty, smaller pass catcher.

“Being a taller receiver, my ability to get in and out of my breaks [can be overlooked],” he said at the Scouting Combine. “Usually, unless you’ve already been in the league, it takes taller receivers more time to get in and out of breaks. I feel like that’s something I’ve worked on a lot, playing like I’m 5-10.”

That ability to “get small” translates to versatility at the pro level, where offensive coordinators can get creative and use him as a matchup piece from week to week.

It’s conceivable Johnston could excel outside the numbers, where his speed, strength, and size could create favorable one-on-one bouts, and be a terror inside, where his footwork allows him to set up defenders.

“I like the curl. It’s a route I feel I can always sell,” said Johnston, who amassed 2,190 yards and 14 touchdowns on 115 career catches. “Go a few extra steps on that vertical, then just break it off. It’s something I’ve sprung a few big plays off.”

Johnston excels after he gets his hands on the ball, averaging 8.9 yards after the catch in 2022, which ranked second in the FBS.

There are questions about his pass-catching consistency, as he tends to rely on his body (rather than his hands) to secure the ball, and this has led to drops.

Johnston is aware of the criticism, and while he believes it’s a bit exaggerated, he is addressing it.

“I get that a lot, but it’s not because I don’t trust my hands,” he said. “[The critics are] only going off a few plays. If you look at the rest of my film, it’s hand catching.

“They can say whatever they want to, but moving forward, I’m going to try more to get out of that habit. I’m catching a couple hundred balls a day outside of my body.

“It’s not like I can’t catch. It’s something that’s a natural instinct. But I’m going to work as hard as I can to eliminate that part of my game as quickly as possible.”

Johnston also will need to expand his route tree in the pros, but his ability to gain separation with his quickness and power has many teams intrigued.

Though he could sneak into the first round, Johnston may slip to Day 2, where he could be a nice fit for the Patriots, who currently own two Friday picks.

Here’s a look at some of the top receivers available in the draft:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State. Projected round: 1.

Despite just one real season for the Buckeyes (he missed 10 games with a hamstring injury in 2022 and is skipping his senior season), Smith-Njigba likely will be the first receiver off the board ... The 6-foot, 196-pounder is an exceptionally fluid route runner who can change speeds without downshifting, often leaving defenders tripping over their own feet ... Collected 95 catches for 1,606 yards and 9 TDs in 2021, when he played out of the slot ... He’ll start as a slot in the NFL, too, but has the potential to be a chess piece ... Played in a loaded receiving corps that included Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson but might be the best of the group ... Fun fact: His older brother, Canaan, is an outfielder with the Pirates.

Jordan Addison, Southern Cal. Projected round: 1.

Gets off the line in a flash and is a slick route runner with exquisite footwork ... Is an absolute demon on underneath routes, where his twitchiness is somewhat reminiscent of the work of one Julian Edelman ... At 5-11, 173, he will need to add some muscle (just like Edelman!) to offset the pounding he’ll absorb ... Excellent production: 219 catches for 3,134 yards, and 29 TDs in 35 games at Pitt (24) and Southern Cal (11) ... Dropped just two passes in 2022 after having 21 his first two seasons ... Fun fact: Won the Biletnikoff Award (top receiver) in 2021, joining Larry Fitzgerald (2003) and Antonio Bryant (2000) as the only Panthers to do so.

Zay Flowers, BC. Projected round: 1.

Four-year player at The Heights, where he collected 200 catches for 3,056 yards and 29 TDs ... Never missed a game (48) ... Led the Eagles in receiving the last three seasons ... Possesses impressive short-area burst to get open quickly ... Needs to add some muscle to his 5-9, 182-pound frame ... Not always a hand catcher, he’ll rely on his body sometimes ... Worked with Patriots coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl (but practiced only once and didn’t play in the game) ... His speed and quickness scream “jet sweep” at the next level ... Fun Fact: Wears No. 4 because he is the fourth-youngest of 14 children.

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee. Projected round: 1-2.

The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner had 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 TDs ... Similar to a lot of receivers at the top of the board, the 6-foot, 176-pound Hyatt will need to get in the weight room pronto ... An absolute burner, Hyatt consistently dusts defenders and turns it up a notch to track the deep ball ... Will play the slot early as he learns to expand his route tree ... Fun Fact: Caught five TD passes in a win over Alabama.

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee. Projected round: 2.

A huge target (6-3, 213) with deceptive game speed, Tillman gets on defenders quickly and will leave them spinning in the wind ... He’s slick after the catch and can avoid tacklers and also bowl them over ... The most aggressive blocker in this class ... Will come back and bail out his quarterback ... Dropped just five passes in 44 games ... Ran a limited route tree with the Vols … Fun fact: His father (also Cedric) played four seasons in the NFL and his brother (Jamir) was a receiver at Navy.

Best of the rest: Josh Downs, North Carolina; Tyler Scott, Cincinnati; Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma; Rashee Rice, Southern Methodist; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss.

