The United States and Mexico are teaming up for a bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup

CHICAGO — The US Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation plan to bid to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The bid was announced Wednesday night, the deadline set by FIFA to submit expressions of interest. Bid agreements are due by May 19 and official bids by Dec. 8. FIFA plans to publish an evaluation report in May 2024 ahead of a vote by FIFA's Congress that May 17.

South Africa has announced a bid, and Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have announced a joint bid. Brazil's sports minister has said that nation will bid.