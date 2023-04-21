An 1880 copy of ‘Little Women’ inscribed by Louisa May Alcott goes up for auction

The copy was a new edition, published by the Boston-based Roberts Brothers that year. Alcott inscribed a short dedication in the book and with it, she wrote in a card to Sewall — a Boston doctor — “Dear Lucy, I cannot wait till Xmas to send my book for fear you will get it from some one else, so on my birthday I give myself the pleasure of sending this as a little token of affectionate gratitude from L.M.A.”

On Nov. 29, 1880, Louisa May Alcott celebrated her 48th birthday by gifting a special copy of “Little Women” to her cousin, Lucy Ellen Sewall.

An 1880 edition of "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott, inscribed by the author, will be on sale April 23-May 3.

The book gifted to Sewall, including the handwritten card, will be on sale in an online “Fine Books & Rare Manuscripts” auction through international auction house Bonhams Skinner, April 23-May 3. The auction house estimates bidding to fall between $4,000 and $6,000, with a starting bid of $2,000.

“What really makes it interesting is its tangible, personal association with the author and her relative,” John Dorfman, Bonhams Skinner’s director of books and manuscripts, said.

“Little Women” was published in two parts in 1868 and 1869 before being combined into one version in 1880. This copy of the combined edition was recently consigned to Bonhams Skinner by a Boston-area resident.

“It doesn’t have an unbroken, traceable history to Lucy Sewall. Somewhere along the line it got away from the family and got onto the book market and was bought and held onto by the previous owners for 40, 50 years,” Dorfman said. “And now it’s time for it to find a new owner.”

The book is in good condition, according to Dorfman, with brown cloth binding and black-and-white illustrations.

