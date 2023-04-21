At BSO, a high-flying homage to Sibelius

At this stage of his career Adès has little left to prove, and he, in fact, already has a formidable violin concerto under his belt, a 2005 work entitled “Concentric Paths.” One would hardly call that earlier work conventional but it did at least hew to a traditional three-movement concerto layout while making its own virtuosic demands of the soloist. “Air” by contrast has a still more liberated relationship to the concerto genre. It is described by the composer as a massive canon, and it plays out as if in a single breath, a sustained 13-minute reverie. Above a churning orchestra dotted with plinking percussion, the solo violin soars in the stratosphere for the entire work, spinning out one endless, self-perpetuating melody.

The British composer Thomas Adès has concluded his formal term as the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s artistic partner but happily his music has nonetheless occupied a prominent place in the ensemble’s spring offerings. On Thursday night in Symphony Hall, Andris Nelsons led the BSO and guest soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter in the American premiere of Adès’s “Air” for violin and orchestra.

Mutter’s Thursday appearance began with a vigorous account of Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1, but it was her playing of “Air” that will remain in memory for the cool white light in her tone and the gracefulness of her interplay with the orchestra, like a hawk tracing circles high above a canyon, drifting on the thermals of orchestral sound.

Adès’s “Air” is a tribute to Sibelius and this program consequently presented the new work alongside two other scores by the Finnish master. The Fifth Symphony, which closed the program, largely hit its expressive mark despite passing moments of unsettled ensemble and a few patches of blurry intonation. But it was the program-opening account of the tone poem “Luonnotar,” with its setting of texts from the Kalevala epic, that made the stronger impression.

This was thanks in no small part to the contributions of South African soprano Golda Schultz in her BSO debut. Nelsons and the orchestra brought a taut dramatic intensity to the quiet opening string figurations and Schultz sang with sensitivity and a coolly gleaming radiance, together doing justice to this music’s air of mystery and veiled beauty.

Earlier in the day, the orchestra had announced plans for a nine-city, 12-concert European tour immediately following this summer’s Tanglewood season, with stops in London (the Proms), Paris, Berlin, Lucerne, and Hamburg. These concerts, the orchestra’s first in Europe since 2018, will be led by Nelsons and will feature both Mutter and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet as soloists. In addition to standard repertoire by Strauss, Prokofiev, Stravinsky, Gershwin, and Ravel, the BSO will bring works by Julia Adolphe (“Makeshift Castle”), Carlos Simon (“Four Black American Dances”), and John Williams (Violin Concerto No. 2). The BSO’s previously scheduled European tour, slated for May 2022, was canceled due to concern over rising COVID numbers. After an exceptionally challenging year for the BSO organization, one can only hope this venture will encounter no such obstacles.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Andris Nelsons, conductor

At Symphony Hall, April 20. Repeats April 22.

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.