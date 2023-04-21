From ‘Stranger Things’ to ‘Sweeney Todd,’ Matarazzo has what it takes

Is this just a marketing ploy, a well-known name to put on the marquee and boost the box office? Or does he or she actually have the goods?

Whenever I hear that a TV performer has been cast in a Broadway show, a certain wariness takes hold.

In the case of Gaten Matarazzo, a star of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” the answer to the second question is an emphatic yes.

Matarazzo is currently portraying the young, tragic Toby in the excellent Broadway revival of “Sweeney Todd,” and he’s doing a very fine job at it.

A touchingly innocent figure thrust into a cruel milieu, Toby is a crucial character in the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler masterpiece. This revival at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre stars Josh Groban in the title role as a bloodthirsty barber seeking revenge on a London judge who widens the scope of his vengeance to, well, everybody. Annaleigh Ashford is his accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, whose meat-pie shop experiences a boom in business once Sweeney starts supplying her with … unique ingredients.

When we first meet him, Toby is the young, mistreated assistant to a charlatan Italian barber who is peddling a fraudulent cure-all for hair loss. In a crowded marketplace, Toby woos the customers by singing “Pirelli’s Miracle Elixir” — a complicated and rapid-fire song skillfully performed by Matarazzo.

After Sweeney bests Pirelli in a shaving contest, Toby starts working for Mrs. Lovett in her pie shop. He grows devoted to her, but is suspicious of Sweeney. In “Not While I’m Around,” one of the loveliest songs Sondheim ever wrote, Toby vows to protect Mrs. Lovett. “Not While I’m Around” is supposed to pierce the heart, and in Matarazzo’s rendition, it does.

It turns out Matarazzo started his acting career on Broadway. When he was only 10, he played Benji in “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” Then a few years later he was in the cast of the 2014 Broadway revival of “Les Miserables” as the spunky Gavroche.

Matarazzo is no stranger to Sondheim, either: In 2019, he played the good-hearted but gullible Jack in a Hollywood Bowl production of “Into the Woods” with Broadway stars like Sutton Foster, Patina Miller, Cheyenne Jackson, and Sierra Boggess.

So Matarazzo’s work in “Sweeney Todd” is less a detour than a homecoming.

