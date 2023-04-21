Students, organizers protest Sackler name at Harvard Art Museums

“No family is more singularly responsible for the opioid crisis that has devastated so many lives,” student activist Will M. Sutton told the crowd, according to The Harvard Crimson, which previously reported the news. “The Sackler family specifically targeted working class communities for opioid distribution, fostering and then profiting from the addiction of marginalized people.”

Converging on the museums’ central atrium, protesters staged a die-in, dropping what appeared to be pill bottles and blood-stained money on the floor as they called on the university to rename the Arthur M. Sackler Museum, one of three museums that constitute the Harvard Art Museums.

More than 50 students and organizers descended on the Harvard Art Museums Thursday to protest the university’s continued affiliation with the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, which many allege has helped fuel the country’s opioid crisis.

A university spokesman said the school is considering a proposal submitted by students last fall to remove the Sackler name from campus buildings.

“The university has established a process for considering de-naming spaces, programs, or other entities,” spokesman Jason A. Newton told the paper. “A proposal to de-name the Arthur M. Sackler Museum and the Arthur M. Sackler Building has been submitted and is currently under review.”

In a recent letter to the Globe, Arthur M. Sackler’s widow, Dame Jillian Sackler, wrote that her late husband “had nothing to do with Purdue Pharma and OxyContin,” the company’s highly addictive pain reliever.

“The Sackler family is not a monolith,” she wrote, calling it “appropriate that Arthur’s name not be removed.” “Arthur’s branch of the Sackler family never received funds from opioids, and we were never involved in the lawsuits.”

Last year, members of the Sackler family agreed to pay up to $6 billion to settle litigation regarding the company’s role in the opioid epidemic.

Numerous museums have removed the Sackler name from their galleries in recent years following similar protests led by photographer Nan Goldin and her group Prescription Addiction Intervention Now, or PAIN. Goldin’s efforts are the subject of “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” an Academy Award-nominated documentary film.

Goldin, whose work is in the museums’ permanent collection, led a similar protest at the Harvard museums in 2018.

