With ‘Small Mercies,’ Dennis Lehane is telling the Boston story he’s always wanted to tell

Lehane, a Dorchester native, has a knack for writing best-selling thrillers that get noticed by Hollywood bigwigs. “Shutter Island” directed by Martin Scorsese and “Mystic River” from Clint Eastwood are among Lehane’s popular book-to-big screen blockbusters, in addition to Affleck’s “Gone Baby Gone,” all three of them shot at least partly in Boston.

That’s a conversation acclaimed author Dennis Lehane remembers having with actor Ben Affleck on the set of “ Gone Baby Gone ” back in 2007. Shot in Boston, and based on Lehane’s 1998 novel of the same name, the film was Affleck’s first foray into directing. (Affleck runs a relaxed movie set, Lehane said, “and there’s no set I’d rather be on.”)

The story of Boston is one of busing.

The author’s latest novel, “Small Mercies,” out April 25, takes place in South Boston in 1974 when the city was making national headlines for protesting the court-ordered desegregation of public schools. The novel’s central character, Mary Pat, lives in the Southie projects with her teenage daughter Jules, and is among the residents to protest the busing of Black children into the neighborhood’s schools and of Southie kids into the almost all-Black schools of nearby Roxbury and Mattapan. Jules disappears the same night a Black man is found dead at a T station, and the novel follows Mary Pat on a desperate search for her daughter.

“I knew of women growing up who no man would dare [mess] with, and most of these women came out of the projects of either Dorchester or Southie,” Lehane said of the inspiration behind Mary Pat’s character. “I thought, What would happen if one of those women had a child go missing?”

Lehane was producing the Apple TV series “Black Bird” in New Orleans last year when he got the idea for his next novel. From there, the writing came easy.

“If you’re obsessing over one thing, you need a vacation somewhere else,” Lehane said. “For whatever reason, this was my vacation.”

Lehane called the process of writing “Small Mercies” cathartic. He said it’s the kind of Boston story he’s always wanted to tell.

“I was very confounded to be a 9 year old in the midst of all of this,” Lehane said. “I finally needed to put a lot of things to bed. This is the closest I’ve come to writing any sort of exorcism.”

Despite his track record, Lehane said he never thinks about the movie or TV adaptations while writing a book.

“I think that leads to such lazy writing,” he said. “There’s a core moment in the book where Mary Pat reflects on her life of violence ... that whole sequence is one of my favorites in the book, and it could never be captured in film.”

“The one thing I find ridiculous, to be honest, about American mythology is that the old days were better,” he said. “This book is a portrait of what racism was before you could code it, before you could hide it ... I wanted to look at the generational price of racism, and how it’s passed down like a poison. It’s not a new idea, but it’s an idea that keeps needing to be said right now.”

The 300-page book took him six months to write, while other projects have taken him as long as five years.

“A book that comes out this clean tells me it was a book I had to write,” he said.

As far as what he’s been consuming lately, Lehane admitted (”and this is going to sound pretentious”) that he doesn’t read new novels anymore, although he was rereading Gustave Flaubert’s “Madame Bovary.”

“Normally if you ask me, I read a lot of histories — weird histories. Like ‘The Bad Popes,’ stuff like that,” he said.

He also recently watched HBO’s “Bad Sisters,” which he adored. “The Last of Us” was next on his TV queue.

Based in LA for about a decade now, Lehane’s working as creator and writer on the Apple TV+ series “Firebug,” which is inspired by events surrounding the California arsonist John Leonard Orr, the Glendale fire captain and arson investigator convicted of four counts of mass murder and serial arson in 1992.

“I’m doing it with Taron [Egerton] again because we like working together,” Lehane said of the “Black Bird” star and executive producer, who will star in and produce “Firebug.”

The work means Lehane doesn’t get back to Boston as much as he’d like, he said.

“Every time I think I’m coming back, I have to shoot my next TV show,” said Lehane, whose other TV credits include “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Wire.” “But I very much miss it. Plus, I miss the accent.”





















































