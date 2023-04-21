In Cambridge, a bid to keep local news alive

Marc Levy has operated the publication solo since he launched it online in 2009, covering City Hall, development, schools and crime, as well as lighter community happenings. Levy always had a full-time job that allowed him to run Cambridge Day on a volunteer basis, with donations covering any expenses. But last month, he was laid off from his role as a senior editor at website Cheapism, and that ramped up the urgency to make Cambridge Day into a viable business.

Digital news publication Cambridge Day is looking to raise $75,000, an attempt to shore up its future as the only local news outlet covering Massachusetts’ fourth largest city.

“It became sort of an existential thing,” said Levy.

So he teamed up with the newly-formed Cambridge Local News Matters Advisory Board, made up of six community members, to set up the crowdfunding campaign. The funds will give Levy some “breathing room,” he said, to pay his bills as he works to figure out the next steps for Cambridge Day.

Since its launch on April 16, the GoFundMe has already raised more than $31,000 from more than 230 donors, plus additional funds from the direct donation portal on the website, Levy said. What has already been raised will likely be enough to tide him over until he finds other revenue sources for Cambridge Day, such as public notices and legal ads or additional display advertising.

“The goal is to find a model that makes the site self-sustaining,” he said, “and that makes it work whether I’m around in the long term or not.”

The Advisory Board first approached Levy in October of last year, after the Cambridge Chronicle, a competing news outlet that began publishing in 1846, lost its lone full-time editor and reporter. The Chronicle, once an independent publication that is now owned by Gannett under the Wicked Local banner, appears to have ceased all local coverage.

“Mark has basically been the news source of record there since the Chronicle got rid of their last full-time person, but it still has been not enough for a city that size,” said Dan Kennedy, a Northeastern University professor who studies local news.

Another member of the advisory board, Bob Simha, 92, recalls the glory days of the Chronicle, and said he wants to ensure that local news in Cambridge isn’t snuffed out altogether.

“It’s an easy jump to be an observer and enjoyer of somebody else’s labor,” said Simha. “It’s another thing to say we’ve got to be responsible and do something about this.”

As part of the campaign, the Day has also disseminated a survey to get reader input on future coverage. Recent articles have included stories on the fire that tore through the Faith Lutheran Church near Central Square and a feature on the city’s first cricket field. Levy is the website’s main writer, but he occasionally gets an assist from volunteers or freelancers.

“It’s really been an act of love and passion for the City of Cambridge that has, I think, motivated him,” said Cathie Zusy, another member of the Advisory Board.

In the long term, Levy said he hopes to hire a publisher or business manager, as well as additional staff to broaden coverage of the diverse, bustling city of just under 120,000. “There needs to be more to it than me,” he said.

While local news outlets nationwide continue to be shuttered or hollowed out by corporate owners, the landscape in Massachusetts isn’t all doom and gloom. Faced with the regionalization of the Gannett-owned Marblehead Reporter, three separate news startups sprung up in the North Shore town. More recently, the longtime owner of the Bay State Banner, Boston’s African American-focused weekly newspaper, sold the publication to two new Black journalists. Even in Cambridge, the Harvard Crimson this month started a newsletter rounding up coverage of the Cambridge and Boston areas.

While the future of Cambridge Day remains uncertain, the show of support from the community has been gratifying, Levy said.

“It’s really, really touching,” he said. “It means a lot to me that people are contributing, and I think there’s also significance there that people really care about keeping local news.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.