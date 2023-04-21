It took 3 years, but the state now has more jobs than before the pandemic

Massachusetts employment set a record in March as the number of jobs surpassed the peak reached before the pandemic.

Employers added 16,300 jobs last month, according to federal data released by the Healey administration on Friday. That brought the state’s total nonfarm payrolls to 3,758,300, or 14,600 higher than in February 2020.

The jobless rate declined to 3.5 percent in March, matching the US rate, from 3.7 percent in the prior month. Unemployment was 2.8 percent in February 2020, and the all-time low of 2.7 percent was recorded in October 2000.