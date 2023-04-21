It took 3 years, but the state now has more jobs than before the pandemic

Massachusetts employment set a record in March as the number of jobs surpassed the peak reached before the pandemic.
Employers added 16,300 jobs last month, according to federal data released by the Healey administration on Friday. That brought the state’s total nonfarm payrolls to 3,758,300, or 14,600 higher than in February 2020.
The jobless rate declined to 3.5 percent in March, matching the US rate, from 3.7 percent in the prior month. Unemployment was 2.8 percent in February 2020, and the all-time low of 2.7 percent was recorded in October 2000.
It took the state, which was hit earlier and harder by COVID-19 than much of the country, nearly three years to regain the 682,000 jobs that disappeared in March and April 2020. Nationally, employment exceeded the pre-COVID mark after 28 months.
The biggest gains over the past three years have been in the state’s largest sector, professional/scientific/businesses services, which added 44,400 jobs, or 7.3 percent, and construction, up 8,700 jobs, or 5.2 percent.
The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants, remained 251,000 jobs shy of its February 2020 level, or 6.5 percent. Retail employment was down 18,000 jobs, or 5.3 percent.
Importantly, the state’s labor force, which includes those working and those looking for a job, hasn’t expanded back to its pre-pandemic size. As of last month, that number was down 1.4 percent.
