A Mass. company woke up millions of Floridians with a false phone alert. The state fired them.

Emergency response software company Everbridge was fired by the state of Florida on Thursday after accidentally sending an alert to millions of people there at a time when most people are asleep in bed.
Burlington-based Everbridge was supposed to send a test alert only to television stations at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday but instead set off a loud tone on the mobile phones of anyone who subscribed to the state’s Wireless Emergency Alerts system, waking up millions and prompting widespread complaints. “This was a completely inappropriate use of this system,” Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis tweeted after the mistaken alert went out, adding he would “bring swift accountability.”
Advertisement
Everbridge, which had its $3.5 million annual contract with the state canceled, apologized but to no avail. “We identified an unfortunate procedural human error in this monthly test that we are investigating,” Everbridge said in a statement. ”We too regret the inconvenience this test caused the residents of Florida earlier this morning.”
Shares of Everbridge have dropped 12 percent since the incident occurred and are down 41 percent over the past year.
Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.