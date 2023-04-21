A Mass. company woke up millions of Floridians with a false phone alert. The state fired them.

Emergency response software company Everbridge was fired by the state of Florida on Thursday after accidentally sending an alert to millions of people there at a time when most people are asleep in bed.

Burlington-based Everbridge was supposed to send a test alert only to television stations at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday but instead set off a loud tone on the mobile phones of anyone who subscribed to the state’s Wireless Emergency Alerts system, waking up millions and prompting widespread complaints. “This was a completely inappropriate use of this system,” Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis tweeted after the mistaken alert went out, adding he would “bring swift accountability.”