Russia accidentally bombs one of its own cities near Ukraine, state-run media reports

A Russian warplane accidentally fired on a city near the border with Ukraine, wounding at least three people, according to state-run media.

A discharge of ordinance occurred Thursday evening as a Sukhoi Su-34 plane flew over the city of Belgorod, the Tass news service reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The ensuing explosion left a 20-meter-wide (66-feet) crater on a residential street in the city center.