Where Mass. home prices are hot — and not

Which is just a way of pointing out that the narrative about the state’s housing market — prices rising ever higher as the number of properties for sale shrinks — can differ depending on exactly where you look.

Dig deeper and a more complicated story emerges.

Prices are climbing more slowly in some places, especially in and around Boston, and falling in others. In some towns, more homes have for-sale signs in the yard. And buyers are flocking to communities they might never have considered in the past.

Let’s start at the top: When tracked statewide, prices continue to increase.

The median price of a single-family home sold in January through March reached $510,000, up 2.2 percent from the same period last year, the Warren Group said this week. (At the median, half of all homes sold for more than that amount, while half sold for less.)

But in Greater Boston — a group of 139 towns located within Interstate 495 — the advance was a more modest 1.3 percent to $641,250, according to Warren’s data.

And zoom in a little more and we see that in the Greater Boston Association of Realtors’ Eastern Middlesex region — a belt of northern suburbs that includes Burlington, Malden, Melrose, and Winchester — prices were down 5.8 percent to $688,000.

To be sure, a three-month window is small, and median prices can be skewed by the mix of sales (starter homes vs. trade-ups vs. luxury properties) in a given period.

Meanwhile, prices for condominiums, which tend to cost less and appeal to first-time buyers, continued to move higher in the first three months of the year.

In Boston, where condos far outsell single-family homes, the median price rose 3.2 percent to nearly $719,500, according to the Greater Boston realtors. Statewide, condos were up 6.7 percent to $480,000, based on Warren Group data.

Rate shock

Nevertheless, steeply higher mortgage rates — the national average for a 30-year fixed loan ticked up to 6.39 percent in the past week, Freddie Mac said on Thursday — continue to suck air out of the market.

Sales of both homes and condos tumbled by more than 25 percent across the state in the first quarter.

Prices have held up better here than in other parts of the country, largely due to a dearth of sellers and the difficulty in building new homes.

But pockets of weakness in single-family home prices are already apparent, and they may spread in the months ahead, especially if the economy falls into a recession as many forecasters predict.

In Boston proper, the year-to-date median price for single-family homes dropped 5.6 percent to $708,000, according to the Greater Boston realtors. Out to the southwest, in suburbs such as Canton, Norwood, and Westwood, prices fell 1.3 percent to $589,500.

”If you take the whole year 2023, I think [prices are] going to just be pretty flat,” is how Tim Warren, CEO of the Warren Group, put it in the Globe Magazine’s “Top Spots to Live” edition released online Thursday.

But maybe not everywhere.

To muddy the picture, some local markets remain very hot, especially a bit farther from Boston.

The median price in the first quarter climbed 13 percent in the Metro West region, which includes Framingham, Needham, and Wellesley, according to the Greater Boston realtors. Ditto in Central Middlesex communities such as Concord, Lexington, Sudbury, and Weston.

Supply shock

There are precious few homes on the market.

Across Massachusetts, inventories of single homes and condominiums were both down more than 16 percent in March from a year earlier, the Warren Group says.

Still, in many high-end communities, inventories rose in March along with the start of the spring selling season. The increases ranged from 9 percent in Wellesley to 25 percent in Newton to 42 percent in Lexington to 130 percent in Scituate, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.

If this trend continues, expect asking prices to come under pressure.

Wallflowers bloom

The Globe Magazine’s new rankings show that previously overlooked cities and towns where prices are below $600,000 are seeing eye-popping price appreciation. It’s a sign that price pressures are pushing more buyers into lower-cost markets that they can afford.

Based on median price gains over the past five years as tracked by the Warren Group, Brockton and Plymouth were the hottest spots south of Boston, each appreciating by more than 60 percent.

North of Boston, Lawrence (69 percent) led the pack, followed by Amesbury and Lowell (tied at 60.5 percent).

And west of Boston, Ayer was on top at 57.5 percent, with Hudson coming in second at 54.5 percent.

At growth rates like that, they won’t be bargains for much longer.

