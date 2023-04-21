I was rude and I want to apologize

Q. I lost my husband about two years ago. I got on a social website and met a guy who was very interested in me. We began talking every day, multiple times a day. We started sharing sexy pictures and went out a couple of times. I slept with him and it was one of the best experiences of my life. We didn’t see each other often due to our work schedules — he took a new job and began working a lot of nights. When I was insecure about that, he said his feelings for me had not changed.

The next thing I knew, he wouldn’t respond to me — and I found out he had a friend staying with him. He said there was a woman and wouldn’t elaborate with details, other than her needing to be there for a while. I just kind of let it — and him — go. Then he began to text again, sending sexy messages and saying he wanted to come over to my house. When I suggested I would come to his house, he told me the woman was still there. He asked me not to be mad, but I told him to leave me alone until he figures things out.

He texted a couple of weeks later, gave me a move-out date for her, and told me he wanted to see me to explain. We met up and the chemistry was great. Apparently, this woman from his past is still in love with him and wanted to make their relationship work. He said he was very attracted to me, not to her. He told me all the things he liked about me and why he let her go for good.

Advertisement

We chatted a bit about 10 days later (his work schedule is still complicated) — eventually I reached out — and he told me that we could just be friends ... which was never on the table. I wondered if she might still be there. I was rude to him in response, and now I’m regretting it because he won’t talk to me. I didn’t really give him a chance to explain what was going on. I have tried to apologize to him, but he will not talk to me. The relationship lasted about three months.

Advertisement

RUDE

A. No more apologies — from you, at least. This man wasn’t clear about his intentions. He disappeared and then showed up with sexts. After even more confusion, he said he wanted to be friends. I understand why you were rude.

Dating someone good for you won’t involve this level of mystery. It’s great you got upset because this could have gone on for many more months. At least you forced an ending. (I don’t know how rude you were, of course. Maybe you said truly terrible things. Regardless, your reaction means you were done with this pattern.)

Even if this woman didn’t exist, your work schedules and communication styles made you incompatible. You don’t want to go 10 days without talking to a significant other. Instead of worrying about what you did to break this, call the whole thing an educational experience and move on.

This was an important and helpful relationship after a loss; it gave you a taste of what’s possible in a new era of your life. Please know there is chemistry elsewhere — and even more happiness. Let yourself find out what’s next.

Advertisement

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

“The relationship lasted about three months.” It was a fling, not a relationship, letter writer. The circumstances of your life that preceded the fling (I assume you included your opening sentence because it is relevant somehow) do not change its status.

AULDYIN





You don’t say how old you are or how long you were married before you were widowed, but I think at least some of you letting him step all over you stems from you being out of the game for a while. Don’t apologize. Walk away. You’ll have great chemistry with other men, I promise. He sounds like kind of a jerk, to be honest. Good luck!

STRIPEYCAT





If a man really wants to be with you, he will make it happen. This guy is just manipulating you. Your rudeness was justified. You need to make him disappear totally from your life.

SEENITOO





Sounds like he’s not willing to let this other woman go, and regardless of that he told you he only wants to be friends. You’ll probably replay your “rude” response to him over and over again, but he’s probably forgotten about it already. Give yourself a break and let yourself move on.

JONRUNSGRAFTON





Are you sure you were actually rude? Or were you just responding with appropriate anger to this frustrating and hurtful situation? I think he got the treatment he deserved from you in the end. Don’t let him come back again if he tries.

Advertisement

BONECOLD





He wouldn’t respond to you after he MOVED ANOTHER WOMAN INTO HIS HOME. Then he told you she had the hots for him. Then he asked for a booty call at your place. Then he told you you could only be friends. He’s using your guilt over your (well deserved) rudeness to end this (and he’s probably with the other woman). Any further overtures/apologies on your part will only feed his ego. You should celebrate this, not feel bad for a single second.

HIKERGALNH128

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.



