Blind date: ‘We both go to the same university’

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: His strengths are home-cooked meals, shoulder rubs, and random conversations about science.

MARY W.: 22 / psychology student

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s perfected the recipe for the best chocolate chip cookies.

HER HOBBIES: Soccer and beach volleyball

7:30 P.M. HAMILTON RESTAURANT & BAR, BROOKLINE

RESEARCHING ROMANCE

Merrick I was looking for a girlfriend and thought this could help me find one. Plus, even if it didn’t lead to a romantic relationship, at least I would get to enjoy a nice dinner.

Mary I thought it would be fun to meet a new person without knowing anything about them.

Merrick I was early, so a waiter showed me the reserved table.

Mary My date was sitting alone, so it was pretty easy to spot him. He waved me over.

Merrick She seemed quite attractive; I liked her face and hair.

Mary He looked around my age, had light brown hair, looked tall, and he wore a quarter-zip.

CELLULAR DIVISION

Merrick She is a senior studying psychology, and she wants to complete all the “pre-graduation bucket list” traditions. She is going to Cancun [for spring break], and I’m a bit jealous (I don’t travel much since I have to feed my cells at the lab every day).

Mary We both go to the same university (him graduate, me undergraduate) and study life sciences. He likes board games, reading nonfiction, and research. He seemed a little nervous.

Merrick I told her about my research and how that’s going. I recently published a paper about modeling ovarian development using stem cells.

Mary Pretty soon into the date, I realized we did not have a lot in common and it was an awkward conversation.

Merrick I was unsure if graduate students are allowed to have romantic relationships with undergrads, and this made me a bit uneasy. I looked up [the university’s] policy the next morning, and it says that it’s OK as long as I’m not supervising or evaluating her. I found her attractive and interesting, but there wasn’t any particular moment that felt especially romantic.

Mary I ordered a grilled chicken salad. I would give it a 4 out of 5. Pretty good, but nothing to write home about.

Merrick I ordered asparagus and mushroom risotto with chicken, and an “Early Retirement” cocktail. I would give the food 4 out of 5 stars — it was tasty.

Mary It was mainly me asking the questions. The talk was very surface level.

Merrick Mary said she would be going to Florida after graduation (in May), and then to England next year. So, it probably wouldn’t work for us to have a long-term relationship. Something short term might be fun, though.

Mary I am graduating in May, and may be moving away from Boston.

PUBLISHED RESULTS

Merrick She got an Uber a few minutes after we had finished our meal and paid. I waited with her for it to arrive, then I biked home. I gave her a goodbye hug, because I thought it would be nice, and it was.

Mary We hugged goodbye. It seemed like the right thing to do (definitely more of a friendly hug).

Merrick I’m not sure, but I would if she wants to. We exchanged phone numbers and I will probably try to set something up after her spring break.

Mary No — he was a nice person and definitely very intelligent and passionate about his research, but we do not have much in common.

POST-MORTEM

Merrick / A-

Mary / B

