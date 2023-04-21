Drapes offer cost-effective way to add color and fun to a living room

1 Hayes kicked off the design with a pair of velvety pink chairs she spotted online. “I could reupholster these inexpensive pieces in a few years, easily switching to hunter green pulled from the drapery fabric for an earthier look,” she explains.

Once she finished renovating the kitchen in her family’s Westwood home, Erin Hayes focused on turning the adjacent playroom into a grown-up space that didn’t stray into stuffy. Given its location between the kitchen with black cabinetry and the off-white family room, the founder of Woodland Road Design wanted this room to pop. She created a gray and beige base that grants long-term flexibility for switching out colorful accents. This first iteration is hot pink. “We entertain friends here and my teenage son has picked the sofa as his favorite spot to do homework, so it’s getting a lot of use,” Hayes says.

2 Stationary Manuel Canovas linen drapery panels frame the bay window, offering a cost-effective way of introducing statement pattern and color. “I love a dramatic multicolor floral, especially on a white background,” Hayes says.

3 The substantial English roll-arm sofa from Arhaus is the central element around which Hayes devised the symmetrical furniture scheme. “It’s very comfortable and the tweedy performance upholstery is durable,” she says.

4 Benjamin Moore’s Silver Chain paint, which is devoid of blue or green undertones, is Hayes’ go-to gray. She installed crown molding, a chair rail, and picture frame molding in a contrasting color for a touch of formal interest that befits the traditional Cape Cod-style home.

5 The black-striped Kate Spade New York ceramic lamps tie to the kitchen cabinetry, while the brass tables echo the hardware in the kitchen and chandelier in the nearby dining room.

6 The open West Elm coffee table base counterbalances the boxy sofa and the natural marble top reflects light.

