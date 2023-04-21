Five things to do around Boston, April 24-30

Choose from over 80 events at Boston Design Week. In its 10th year, the festival will offer guest speakers, exhibitions, and panel discussions. Topics include fashion design, urban planning, sustainability, and more. Through May 7. In-person and virtual options available. Times, locations, and prices vary; most events are free with registration. bostondesignweek.com .

Wednesday-Sunday

Reliving History

Watch DeLanna Studi’s one-woman show, And So We Walked. Based on Studi’s great-great-grandparents’ forced relocation along the Trail of Tears, the play follows a contemporary daughter and father retracing the trail to understand their family history. At the Emerson Paramount Center. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets from $25, with discounts for students, youth, and seniors. artsemerson.org

Thursday-Saturday

Up and Coming

Explore the acoustics of the Great Engines Hall at Waterworks 2023: A Festival of Experimental Sound. Hear abstract and improvised music from three sets of artists per night, including Luke Stewart, Claire Rousay, Charmaine Lee, and others. Held at the Metropolitan Waterworks Museum. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 per night, $10 for students, $50 festival pass for all three nights. nonevent.org

Friday-Saturday

Get on the Road

Explore downtown Lowell with The Town and The City Festival. Named after a Jack Kerouac novel, the festival celebrates creativity and diversity through music and art. It will take place in various bars, cafes, and galleries throughout Lowell. Times and locations vary; prices range from free to $30. Some shows are for ages 18- or 21-plus only. Find the schedule at thetownandthecityfestival.com.

Saturday

Five O’Clock Somewhere

Sample beer at the Massachusetts Craft Brewers Festival. There will be more than 40 breweries and food vendors from across the state, including Amherst Brewing, Castle Island, and Jack’s Abby. Proceeds will go to the Mass Brewers Guild, a nonprofit that supports craft brewers. For 21-plus only. Held at Cyclorama at the Boston Center for the Arts, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $55 for general admission (includes unlimited beer samples), $10 for designated drivers/non-drinkers. massbrewersguild.org

