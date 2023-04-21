Letters to the editor of the Boston Globe Magazine

Congratulations on a great story — or 12 stories (“RX for Hope: 12 Diseases and Conditions that Local Biotech Companies are Tackling Right Now,” February 26). The idea was novel and the execution superb. This kind of science writing, respectfully addressed to the layman, is not common but a pleasure to encounter.

These are wonderful developments with the promise of helping millions. But the CDC and FDA should prioritize grants to encourage development of treatments or vaccines for the most common and deadly diseases for which few remedies exist. More attention should be paid to developing new antibiotics, because the ones we now have are failing to stop many bacterial infections. We are running out of time to prevent catastrophe.

Doctor Zeus

For many suffering from these diseases, it is helpful to know what’s in the pipeline, to give hope. And, this underscores the massive amount of work that goes into every “cure” — years of research and millions of dollars. It also points to the importance of clinical trials. The FDA should be fast-tracking many of these, as so many families are waiting anxiously for help with debilitating conditions....We all need these therapies, and more, for the increased diseases coming down the pike. Let’s urge efficient, fast action by the FDA.

cultur-ail

Expert Analysis

Visibility drives career and business opportunity (“Who Gets to Be the Genius?” February 26). As Perspective writer Kate Zernike points out, it is the extra visibility opportunities — speaking engagements, awards, committees — that can make a difference in a career. When we invite people to speak at conferences and events, we elevate them, endorse them, and give them expert status. And, we need to make sure women accept the opportunities. They will never be seen as leaders sitting in the audience. The misuse of “demure” (reserved, modest) instead of “demur” (to show reluctance) in this article is quite ironic. Society expects women to turn down opportunities to display their intelligence. In my work with Innovation Women, a mission-based online platform for these speakers, we see all kinds of systemic biases that prevent women from being visible as authoritative experts, thought leaders, and, yes, geniuses.

Bobbie Carlton

Founder of Innovation Women





Want your daughter to be supported in her brilliance? Send her to an elite, all-women’s college. After four years of that environment, there won’t be much that can shake her confidence. Our daughter... is now in a STEM graduate program at the best university in the US for her field. I have no doubt she will be undaunted by the sexism machine when she begins work.

TwoYoots

Handled With Care

I too practiced pediatrics for over 40 years (Connections, February 26). Wherever daily activity takes me, former patients, now grown up, or their parents recognize me. Not too long ago at a graveside service for one of my colleagues, a young man, wearing a dark suit and obviously in charge of the proceedings, strolled over to me. He quietly placed his arm on my shoulder and whispered, “Dr. Levi, you always took such good care of me; I will do the same for you when your time comes.” I let him know that there was really no rush. I am sorry that Dr. Z’s sweetest retirement benefit — the ongoing connection with his patients — was cut so short; but certainly not his inspiring legacy.

Donald Levi

Nashua, New Hampshire





I’ve read other essays and articles written by Peter Zheutlin, whom I remember from [when we grew up] in Paramus, New Jersey. I was further interested when, in the second sentence, he mentioned my cousin Al Sodaro! Dr. Zheutlin was not my pediatrician but was Al’s, as well as my other cousins who lived in our town. Dr. Zheutlin was not only a great doctor but also a great man.

Corinne Fragala O’Shea

Hopkinton





Such a kind, selfless man serving as an example of what we should all strive for, especially in today’s world. Can’t believe there could have been a dry eye after reading this!

Loie Angelsten

Holden





I have been reading The Boston Globe for 50-plus years. “Dr. Dad” was the best story I ever read. My dad died when I was 20 months but I had many great male figures in my life. One was my childhood doctor. Reading about Dr. Z reminded me of him. When one gets older, you think of those special people in your life.

Bill Casey

South Glastonbury, Connecticut





This sounded very much like my experience with a pediatrician dad. He retired in 1994 and I still run into people who tell me stories about him. When he died in 2010, so many lovely people offered stories and condolences. Those words meant the world to my mom and my siblings. Inspired by that, when our pediatrician retired, I sent him a note telling him how much I appreciated his kind care for my children. I try to keep that reminder to celebrate people who positively impact my life.

Mary Stuart

North Falmouth





A few days after [I was born], I was crying uncontrollably and [my mother] noticed a rash on my legs. She rushed me to Dr. Z’s office, where he diagnosed septic shock. He said I was critical and arranged for me to be rushed to the hospital. I was given huge doses of antibiotics; the prognosis was so grim my parents arranged for a priest to give me last rites. My mother remembers sitting by my side for days and I wasn’t making a sound. Later, I started to improve, and, eventually, I was released. All the doctors were saying it was a miracle. The miracle was Dr. Z. Because of him, I’m alive today, married with two beautiful daughters.

Steve Klink

Hillsdale, New Jersey

