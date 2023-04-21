For sale: Boston condos with Juliet balconies

$1,075,000
2 CLARENDON STREET #706 / SOUTH END
SQUARE FEET 909
CONDO FEE $1,048 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1
LAST SOLD FOR $305,000 in 1999
PROS Surrounded by notable restaurants and just a few blocks from Back Bay station, this penthouse unit with a 99 Walk Score sits atop a onetime Baptist church that was converted to condos in 1988 after a fire. The home features new oak floors and 9-foot ceilings throughout. Enter into the dining area, and the updated galley kitchen at left features quartz counters and stainless appliances. The living room has windows on two sides and a working wood fireplace. Past a laundry closet and bath, the main bedroom has glass doors that open to a wrought-iron balcony offering spectacular views of the Back Bay; a second bedroom shares the views, but not the balcony. CONS No off-street parking, but a garage space is available for $175,000.
The Cloutier Group, Compass, 617-827-1512, matt@compass.com
$1,250,000
120 SCHOOL STREET #2 / JAMAICA PLAIN
SQUARE FEET 1,902
CONDO FEE $315 a month
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market
PROS This newly built town house in Egleston Square is near breweries, restaurants, and the Stony Brook Orange Line stop. The main living area takes “open concept” to new heights with 22-foot ceilings and a two-story tower of windows in front; the kitchen at back features stainless appliances and a breakfast bar with waterfall quartz countertops. At right, a glass door opens to a private patio and the front yard. Past a half bath, a mudroom connects to the one-car garage. On the second floor, find a bath with slate tile and a bedroom with walk-in closet. The top floor holds two more bedrooms — one has an en suite bath with floating double vanity and step-in shower, the other a private Juliet balcony — plus a laundry room. CONS No basement.
Michael Dorion, William Raveis, 617-470-4930, residentialgroup.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.