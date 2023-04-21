For sale: Boston condos with Juliet balconies

CONDO FEE $1,048 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $305,000 in 1999

PROS Surrounded by notable restaurants and just a few blocks from Back Bay station, this penthouse unit with a 99 Walk Score sits atop a onetime Baptist church that was converted to condos in 1988 after a fire. The home features new oak floors and 9-foot ceilings throughout. Enter into the dining area, and the updated galley kitchen at left features quartz counters and stainless appliances. The living room has windows on two sides and a working wood fireplace. Past a laundry closet and bath, the main bedroom has glass doors that open to a wrought-iron balcony offering spectacular views of the Back Bay; a second bedroom shares the views, but not the balcony. CONS No off-street parking, but a garage space is available for $175,000.

The living room of 2 Clarendon Street #706, South End. Handout

The Cloutier Group, Compass, 617-827-1512, matt@compass.com

$1,250,000

120 SCHOOL STREET #2 / JAMAICA PLAIN

The exterior of 120 School Street #2, Jamaica Plain. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,902

CONDO FEE $315 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This newly built town house in Egleston Square is near breweries, restaurants, and the Stony Brook Orange Line stop. The main living area takes “open concept” to new heights with 22-foot ceilings and a two-story tower of windows in front; the kitchen at back features stainless appliances and a breakfast bar with waterfall quartz countertops. At right, a glass door opens to a private patio and the front yard. Past a half bath, a mudroom connects to the one-car garage. On the second floor, find a bath with slate tile and a bedroom with walk-in closet. The top floor holds two more bedrooms — one has an en suite bath with floating double vanity and step-in shower, the other a private Juliet balcony — plus a laundry room. CONS No basement.

The main living space of 120 School Street #2, Jamaica Plain. Handout

Michael Dorion, William Raveis, 617-470-4930, residentialgroup.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.