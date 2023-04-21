24 swans, one goose dead after Avian flu outbreak in Swansea, officials say

“At this time, there have been no reports of Avian flu detected in humans or domestic livestock in Swansea or Bristol County,” officials said.

The goose and six of the swans were sent for testing and all came back positive for the highly pathogenic Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, town officials said. No humans have been infected, officials said.

Twenty-four swans and one goose have died after an Avian flu outbreak in Swansea, officials said.

In March, the town began monitoring a cluster of bird deaths that started with nine swans, officials said. Officials notified the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and conducted third-party testing at three different labs.

Avian flu can spread from birds to humans through saliva, nasal secretion, and feces, officials said. While cases are rare in humans, the virus is highly contagious among birds and often fatal. It’s most common among shorebirds and waterfowl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents are advised to avoid any unnecessary contact with birds, officials said.

“We would like to strongly reiterate that at this time we have had no reports of Avian flu detected in any residents or their domestic livestock, however, we urge community members to exercise extreme caution and not interact with any wild birds,” said Christopher R. Carreiro, the chairman of the town’s board of selectmen.

