4-alarm fire displaces 110 residents from Winthrop apartment building

A four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Winthrop Friday injured three and displaced around 110 residents, many of whom tried to escape the raging fire, town officials said.

Three residents were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, Winthrop police and fire said in a statement.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m., authorities received reports of a fire at 91 Veterans Road Crews arrived to see heavy smoke and fire coming from the building, and multiple residents trying to escape.

Displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, the statement said.

Lynn fire, Chelsea fire, Malden fire, Saugus fire, Revere police and fire, Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Port Authority provided mutual aid at the scene.

Veterans Road is closed to Shirley Street and Hadassah Way, the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Winthrop fire and State Police.

