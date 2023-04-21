Boston police identify suspect arrested in home where two pit bulls attacked officer

The warrants were for alleged offenses including assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; fugitive from justice out of Salem, N.H.; multiple larceny counts; and several violations of Massachusetts motor vehicle laws, the statement said.

In a statement, police said members of the department’s Youth Violence Strike Force, commonly known as the gang unit, arrived at 28 Michigan Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to arrest Tumerrick Brown, 22, who was being sought on a dozen outstanding warrants.

Boston police on Friday identified the man arrested in a Dorchester home earlier this week where two pit bulls allegedly attacked an officer, prompting a second officer to shoot at the animals, killing one.

Advertisement

“After placing the suspect in custody, one of our officers was attacked by two dogs inside the house and bitten several times,” police said. “A second officer discharged their weapon striking both dogs.”

According to the statement, one dog was killed and the other was injured. The status of the injured dog wasn’t immediately available Friday.

Police said the officer attacked by the dogs and the one who opened fire were both taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

“Officers then secured the apartment pending the issuance of a search warrant, which was later executed, leading to the recovery of a .40 caliber firearm,” police said, adding that as a result, Brown will be charged with gun-related counts in addition to the warrant allegations.

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if Brown had retained counsel who could speak on his behalf.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.