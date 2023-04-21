A bunny is rescued from a baseball net

Baseball nets are the bane of bunnies. Just ask Andover Animal Control Officer Katie Kozikowski, who shared a photo of a rabbit ensnared by such a net on March 25. “Baseball nets are hands down the most common piece of outdoor equipment I’ve found bunnies stuck in!” the Facebook post said. “Rabbits are prey animals and when they’re trapped, or approached by a human (a predator), they panic and this can often lead to major injuries if they are wrapped in netting. Not only does the net get torn or sometimes have to be cut, but it can create massive rope burns for the bunny, easily cutting through their skin if they’re constantly moving. Thankfully this bunny didn’t seem to be stuck for long before the homeowner called for help and we were able to get him out quickly with no damage. He gratefully hopped away after his release and hopefully will not be back!” If you have one of these nets in your backyard, think twice about where you’re keeping and storing it. You can also use clips to keep the net off the ground, allowing enough clearance for bunnies and other small animals to move underneath it without getting tangled up.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

FISHING FOR TROUBLE

At 5:41 p.m. March 24, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a resident of Water Street who reported that five people were walking on her property. The individuals said they were fishing and claimed they had a right to be there. Massachusetts Environmental Police officials were contacted to weigh in on the situation, and they confirmed that the resident was correct and the group fishing was in the wrong, as they were indeed trespassing on private property.

LAID-BACK DRIVER

On March 24, Acton police responded to a report of someone driving on Main Street with their feet hanging out the window. The responding officer said the driver showed no signs of impairment. The log entry also stated that the “operator [was] spoken to about hanging feet out window,” and it’s safe to assume, advised not to try pulling a stunt like that again.

FLYING CONDIMENTS

At 8:56 p.m. March 8, police received a call from a psychic studio on Route 114 in Peabody reporting that someone had thrown something at their window and then drove off. According to the log entry, police reported that the “item thrown was ketchup packets” causing no damage to the property. The vehicle, as police say, was “GOA” — gone on arrival.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

A customer with sticky fingers was recently caught on camera stealing money from a restaurant in Brookline. Police shared video of the March 18 incident on social media and Sergeant Rob Disario gave a detailed play-by-play of the theft. “What we’re about to see is a man steal a small money bag from the waitstaff of the restaurant,” Disario said. The surveillance video footage showed a man in a blue jacket walking around the restaurant, and joking with one of the staff members right before grabbing the bag of cash. “Watch his face, he goes like a tractor beam,” Disario said, describing the moment when the man spotted the money at the waitstaff station. “He walks in, a little sleight of hand, takes it, gonzo.” Police said the suspect, who took off with $200 in cash, was ultimately identified by authorities.

