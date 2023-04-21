City of Pawtucket supports Attorney General’s intervention on Memorial Hospital

“I expect proper re-development of the former Memorial Hospital and will do everything in my capacity to protect the residents in the surrounding neighborhood and their interests,” Grebien said in a statement. The mayor added that his administration has retained the law firm of Pannone, Lopes, Devereaux & O’Gara, LLC to represent the city regarding the hospital.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien said Friday that the city is supporting Attorney General Peter Neronha’s efforts to intervene in a pending civil suit involving the former Memorial Hospital.

Through the intervention motion, the attorney general is seeking to ensure terms of an original court order are followed by any current or future owners of the hospital property.

The original order, in Rhode Island Superior Court, approved a plan to transfer the land of the former Memorial Hospital, with certain restrictions, to require the continued beneficial use of the land for the good of the City of Pawtucket and other Blackstone Valley communities.

Neronha filed a motion on March 31 to intervene in the redevelopment and is also looking into whether conditions for development legally set in October 2020 have been broken.

Lockwood Development Partners, which purchased the property for $250,000 from Care New England in 2021, had planned a redevelopment for veterans housing and other health services including an adult day program.

Under a cy pres doctrine on the property, there were restrictions against transferring, selling, or foreclosing on the property within three years. Lockwood’s principal, Charles Everhardt, was also required to update Neronha’s office about key milestones for redevelopment of the property.

That redevelopment project never happened. Lockwood still holds the property’s deed and city records show that its subsidiary, Memorial Development LLC, owes the city nearly $240,000 to the city in unpaid taxes, as well as an $87,000 lien from a contractor. Everhardt has not responded to the Globe’s requests for information.

The state had been using the former hospital as a temporary shelter for homeless people from Amos House, paying $60,000 a month in rent, until a sprinkler leak in mid-November.

That’s when Rhode Island businessman Michael A. Mota told state Housing officials that his company was assisting with a “voluntary foreclosure” of the property.

Mota is president of Bayport International Holdings, a publicly traded company in Florida that also acquired his entertainment and cryptocurrency company, VirtualCons. Mota formed Memorial Real Estate Group LLC on Nov. 15, 2022; MREG has been working on the redevelopment of the former hospital building for a variety of uses -- a homeless shelter, luxury apartments, office space, a gym, and restaurant, according to an April 18 press release and their website.

“We have spoken with the City and The Mayor MANY times, we have presented the entire plan to the City and we once again will be reviewing the complete plan with the City,” Mota told the Globe in an email on Friday. “It falls in line with exactly what the previous owner utilized to get the Cy Pres. We are happy that the Attorney General has stepped in and is assuring the building will be used as it once was presented. Nothing changed on our end.”

The attorney general’s office is the guardian of charitable trusts in Rhode Island, including the one that dictates the land and building use for the former hospital campus. Neronha’s motion would block a possible foreclosure of the property.

“We welcome the Attorney General’s participation in this foreclosure procedure that we presented to the court,” Mota added. “We all have to be on the same team if this building is going to work for everyone in the state.”

But Grace Voll, a spokesperson for the Pawtucket Mayor, told the Globe Thursday night that no plan has been officially presented by Mota.

“The Mayor and members of our planning and zoning department have had preliminary conversations with Mr. Mota regarding his vision for redeveloping Memorial Hospital, as we would out of courtesy with any potential developer for the city. However, no official plan has been presented,” she said in a statement. “The City’s role has been and will continue to be providing inspections and permits. As long as Mr. Mota has adhered to the expectations of those permits, we have provided them. While we do support the proper redevelopment of the former hospital, Mr. Mota’s claim that we support his specific plan ‘100%’ is inaccurate.”

The mayor’s office said that the city is closely monitoring the court action. “The goal of all parties should be to see that the conditions of that November 2020 Superior Court order are followed,” the mayor’s office said in a statement Friday. “These conditions about the transfer and use of the property provide valuable protections to guarantee that the charitable intent of the original owners of the property is carried out.”

Despite MREG’s announcement this week that the former Memorial Hospital is “in move-in condition” to house homeless families, state housing officials and the executive director at Amos House said Thursday that they aren’t moving forward “under current management.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.