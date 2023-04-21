Doctor pleads not guilty to possessing child pornography

US Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal asked him if he understood that he had the right to be in the courtroom for the proceeding.

Dr. Bradford Ferrick, 32, of Winchester and Amherst, who has been held without bail since his arrest last month, appeared remotely from jail for his arraignment in US District Court in Boston.

A doctor suspected of using a hidden camera to secretly record young patients during medical exams pleaded not guilty Friday to a one-count federal indictment charging him with possession of child pornography.

“Yes, your honor,” said Ferrick, who appeared on the monitor wearing wire-rimmed glasses and a tan jail-issued uniform. He smiled politely in response to the judge’s questions and said he had agreed to make his appearance by video.

Assistant US Attorney Catherine Curley told the court that Ferrick faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted of the single child pornography charge.

However, court filings indicate that more charges are possible. The investigation is ongoing and the FBI has set up a web page urging anyone who believes they or their children were victimized by Ferrick to contact investigators.

Ferrick graduated last year from State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and began a medical residency in July focused on family medicine with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine, including rotations at facilities in Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield.

He was placed on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest on state child pornography charges in February, according to a spokeswoman for Baystate Health.

During a February search of an apartment Ferrick was renting in Amherst, police seized hidden camera devices, including one designed to be worn as a bracelet, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court. The bracelet held a memory card containing two videos of boys being recorded during medical exams, the affidavit says.

“It does not appear the individuals in the room are aware they are being recorded during either exam,” the affidavit says.

Winchester police began focusing on Ferrick after launching an investigation in January into three separate tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to an IP address being used to upload suspected child pornography, according to court filings.

In February, Winchester police and Massachusetts State Police searched the Winchester home where Ferrick and his parents live and found thousands of sexually explicit images and videos, some depicting victims as young as 6 years old, according to court filings. Investigators also seized boxes containing hidden camera systems.

Ferrick’s family members, who have two young children, consented to a search of their home after learning that he had allegedly purchased a number of hidden camera systems, according to an FBI affidavit. During that search, an electronics detection K9 found a hidden camera designed to look like a wall outlet in the bathroom. The purchase of that wall outlet camera was allegedly traced to Ferrick, the affidavit says.

In February, Ferrick was charged in Woburn District Court with four counts of possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on $50,000 cash bail. However, the charges were dismissed last month after Ferrick was arrested by the FBI on the federal charge.

Ferrick signed a voluntary agreement on Feb. 27 not to practice medicine, according to the state’s Board of Registration in Medicine.

He remains jailed without bail. Last month, he voluntarily agreed to waive his right to a hearing on the government’s request to keep him locked up while awaiting trial.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.