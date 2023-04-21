Fuel tanker rollover causes massive fire on Conn. bridge

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge stretches across the Thames River from Groton to New London.

Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter that the fire on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge had caused injuries, but their extent was unclear. The fire spread to buildings beneath the bridge, police said.

A fuel tanker truck rolled over Friday on Connecticut’s largest bridge, causing a massive fire that sent plumes of black smoke into the air and temporarily closed Interstate 95, officials said.

Video posted to Twitter at 11:40 a.m. that appeared to be taken by a driver on the bridge showed a stretch of flames and black smoke rising into the air. A photo posted by State Police showed multiple fire trucks and personnel responding.

“I saw a giant cloud of smoke and a line of fire,” Chris Stevens, who took the video, told CT Insider. “The closer you got, you just saw a wall of fire and you could feel the heat. Everyone was driving in the left breakdown lane to avoid it.”

The bridge was closed for about an hour. The northbound lanes reopened around 12:40 p.m. Police cautioned people to avoid the area.

